How to save itunes playlist to usb?

If you’re an avid iTunes user, you’ve probably spent countless hours creating and curating the perfect playlists. But what happens if you want to take your music on the go and listen to it on a different device? One convenient way to achieve this is by saving your iTunes playlist to a USB drive. In this article, we’ll guide you step-by-step on how to do just that.
Saving an iTunes Playlist to USB
To save your iTunes playlist to a USB drive, follow these simple steps:
1. **Connect your USB drive.** Insert the USB drive into an available USB port on your computer.
2. **Open iTunes.** Launch iTunes on your computer. If you don’t have iTunes installed, download and install it from the Apple website.
3. **Select your playlist.** From the sidebar, click on “Playlists” to view all your playlists. Choose the playlist you want to save to the USB drive.
4. **Export playlist as an XML file.** Next, navigate to the “File” menu and click “Library” > “Export Playlist.” Save the playlist as an XML file to a location of your choice.
5. **Convert the XML file to an M3U file.** Use a third-party tool or an online converter to change the XML file to an M3U file format. This conversion simplifies the process of transferring the playlist to your USB drive.
6. **Copy the M3U file to your USB drive.** Locate the M3U file and copy it to your USB drive. Make sure you place it in an easily accessible location.
7. **Check the file paths within the M3U file.** Open the M3U file in a text editor and ensure that the file paths for your songs are correct. If your song files are stored locally on your computer, you may need to modify the paths to match the file locations on the USB drive.
8. **Disconnect the USB drive.** Once the M3U file is saved on the USB drive, safely eject it from your computer.
9. **Connect the USB drive to your desired device.** Plug the USB drive into the device where you want to access your iTunes playlist.
10. **Import the playlist into a media player.** Open your preferred media player on the device and import the M3U file. The media player will then read the file and load your iTunes playlist, allowing you to enjoy all your favorite songs.
Now you can listen to your iTunes playlist on various devices by simply connecting your USB drive.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I save a playlist with both purchased and imported music to a USB drive?
Yes, you can save all types of songs, including purchased music and imported tracks, to a USB drive using the method described above.
2. Can I save multiple playlists onto a single USB drive?
Absolutely! You can save multiple playlists on a single USB drive by following the same process for each playlist.
3. What if my USB drive has limited storage space?
If your USB drive doesn’t have enough space to store your entire playlist, you can either choose a smaller playlist or consider using a larger capacity USB drive.
4. Can I save my iTunes playlist to a USB drive on both Mac and Windows computers?
Yes, the steps to save an iTunes playlist to a USB drive are the same for both Mac and Windows computers.
5. Will the playlist file on the USB drive update automatically if I make changes to the playlist in iTunes?
No, the playlist file will not update automatically. You will need to repeat the steps outlined above to export and save an updated playlist.
6. Can I use this method to transfer my iTunes playlist to an MP3 player instead of a USB drive?
Yes, as long as your MP3 player supports M3U files, you can follow the same steps to transfer your iTunes playlist.
7. What should I do if the file paths within the M3U file are not correct?
Edit the M3U file using a text editor and modify the file paths to match the correct locations of your song files on the USB drive.
8. Can I play the iTunes playlist directly from the USB drive without importing it into a media player?
Some devices may allow you to play the songs directly from the USB drive without importing the playlist into a media player. However, this functionality may vary depending on the device you are using.
9. Are there any alternative methods for saving an iTunes playlist to a USB drive?
Yes, you can also try using third-party software that specializes in transferring iTunes playlists to USB drives.
10. Can I save a Smart Playlist to a USB drive?
Yes, Smart Playlists can also be saved to a USB drive by following the same steps outlined above.
11. Can I save my podcast subscriptions to a USB drive?
Unfortunately, podcast subscriptions cannot be saved or transferred to a USB drive using this method. Podcasts are generally synced through iTunes or downloaded directly to your device.
12. Can I use this method to save my iTunes playlists to an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, the steps are similar for saving iTunes playlists to an external hard drive. Simply connect your external hard drive and copy the playlist file (M3U) to it.
Conclusion
Saving your iTunes playlist to a USB drive provides you with the freedom to enjoy your music collection on multiple devices. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily transfer your playlists and access your favorite songs wherever you go. So, go ahead and sync your iTunes playlist to a USB drive and never be without your favorite tunes again.