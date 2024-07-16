How to save Google photos to USB drive?

Google Photos has become one of the most popular platforms for storing and organizing our precious memories. With its unlimited storage and easy accessibility, it’s no wonder many users rely on this platform. However, there may be times when you want a physical copy of your photos, or you simply want to back them up on a USB drive. But how can you save your Google Photos to a USB drive? Let’s find out!
Backing up Google Photos via Web Browser
If you’re using the web version of Google Photos, follow these steps to save your photos to a USB drive:
1. **Connect your USB drive**: Plug your USB drive into an available USB port on your computer.
2. **Open Google Photos**: Launch your preferred web browser and go to the Google Photos website. Sign in to your Google account if prompted.
3. **Select photos for download**: Navigate to the album or individual photos you wish to save. You can select multiple photos by holding down the Ctrl (Windows) or Command (Mac) key while clicking on the photos.
4. **Click on the three-dot menu**: Located at the top-right corner of the screen, click on the three-dot menu icon. From the drop-down menu, select the “Download” option.
5. **Choose download location**: A pop-up window will appear, allowing you to choose where to save the files. Click on the drop-down menu and select your USB drive as the destination.
6. **Start the download**: Finally, click on the “Save” button to begin downloading the selected photos to your USB drive.
7. **Wait for the download**: Depending on the number and size of the photos, it may take a few moments to complete the download process. Ensure that you don’t unplug the USB drive until the download is finished.
Backing up Google Photos via Google Backup and Sync
If you’re using the Google Backup and Sync application on your computer, the process is even simpler:
1. **Ensure USB drive is connected**: Connect your USB drive to an available USB port on your computer.
2. **Open Backup and Sync**: Locate the Google Backup and Sync application on your computer, usually found in the system tray (Windows) or menu bar (Mac). Click on the icon to open the application.
3. **Access preferences/settings**: Click on the three-dot menu icon in the upper-right corner of the application window. From the drop-down menu, select “Preferences” for Windows or “Settings” for Mac.
4. **Choose folders to back up**: In the preferences/settings window, click on the “Google Photos” tab. Here, you can choose to sync all your Google Photos or specific albums/folders.
5. **Select USB drive as the sync destination**: Click on the “Sync My Drive” or “Sync” button to specify the location where you want to save your Google Photos. Choose your USB drive from the available options.
6. **Finish the setup**: Once you’ve selected the USB drive, click on the “Apply” or “Ok” button to save the changes. The application will start syncing your Google Photos to the USB drive automatically.
7. **Wait for the synchronization**: The time required to sync your photos depends on your internet speed and the number of photos. The application will keep you updated on the progress of the sync.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I save Google Photos directly to a USB drive without downloading them first?
No, you have to download the photos before saving them to a USB drive.
2. Is there a size limit when downloading photos from Google Photos?
No, there is no specific size limit for downloading photos from Google Photos.
3. Do I lose any photo quality when saving them to a USB drive?
No, the quality of the photos remains the same when saving them to a USB drive.
4. Can I use an external hard drive instead of a USB drive?
Yes, you can use an external hard drive to save your Google Photos instead of a USB drive.
5. How can I organize photos on my USB drive?
You can create folders on your USB drive and organize your photos based on your preferences.
6. Will the photos still be accessible in my Google Photos account after saving them to a USB drive?
Yes, saving photos to a USB drive doesn’t affect their accessibility in your Google Photos account.
7. Can I save my entire Google Photos library to a USB drive at once?
Yes, you can select all your photos and albums in Google Photos and download them simultaneously to a USB drive.
8. Can I save Live Photos or videos from Google Photos to a USB drive?
Yes, you can save Live Photos and videos from Google Photos to a USB drive following the same methods mentioned earlier.
9. Can I save Google Photos directly to my smartphone’s USB OTG drive?
Yes, if your smartphone supports USB OTG functionality, you can save Google Photos directly to a USB OTG drive.
10. Can I password-protect my USB drive to secure my Google Photos?
Yes, you can password-protect your USB drive using encryption tools or by using a USB drive with built-in encryption features.
11. Can I save photos from shared albums to a USB drive?
Yes, if you have access to a shared album on Google Photos, you can save the photos to a USB drive.
12. Can I save Google Photos to a USB drive on my mobile device?
No, the ability to save Google Photos to a USB drive is currently limited to the web version and the Google Backup and Sync application.