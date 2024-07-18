How to save games on external hard drive ps4?

Saving games on an external hard drive for your PS4 can be a convenient way to expand your storage space and keep your gaming experience smooth. In this article, we will guide you through the process of how to save games on an external hard drive for your PS4.
How to Save Games on External Hard Drive for PS4?
Saving games on an external hard drive for your PS4 is a simple procedure. Just follow these steps:
1. Connect the External Hard Drive: Start by connecting your external hard drive to one of the available USB ports on your PS4.
2. Format the External Hard Drive: Once the hard drive is connected, your PS4 will prompt you to format it. Formatting the drive will erase all existing data, so make sure you have a backup if necessary.
3. Select Settings: From the main menu, scroll right to the “Settings” option and select it.
4. Select Storage: In the settings menu, scroll down and select “Storage.”
5. Choose External Storage: Under the “Storage” menu, select “System Storage” to access your internal storage and “Extended Storage” to manage your external hard drive.
6. Format External Storage: When you select “Extended Storage,” you will see an option to “Format as Extended Storage.” Choose this option to format the external hard drive specifically for your PS4.
7. Confirm Format: You will receive a warning that formatting will erase all data on the external hard drive. If you have backed up important content, select “Format” to proceed.
8. Game Installation: After the formatting process is complete, you can now select the external hard drive as a location to install your games. When downloading or installing a new game, choose the external storage device as the destination.
9. Game Transfer: If you want to transfer an existing game from your internal storage to the external hard drive, go to the “Storage” menu, select “System Storage,” choose “Applications,” select the game you want to move, press the Options button on your controller, and select “Move to Extended Storage.” This will transfer the game to the external hard drive.
10. Game Management: You can manage your games on external storage like you would with internal storage. You can delete, copy, or move games between the internal and external storage devices.
11. Game Selection: When you want to play a game that is stored on your external hard drive, simply go to the “Library” option on the PS4 main menu, find the game, and select it to start playing.
12. Disconnecting the External Hard Drive: To safely remove the external hard drive from your PS4, first, make sure no games or applications are currently accessing it. Then go to the “Settings” menu, select “Devices,” choose “USB Storage Devices,” and select the external hard drive. Afterward, select “Stop Using This Extended Storage” and wait for the message stating it is safe to remove the device. Finally, disconnect the external hard drive from the USB port.
FAQs:
Can any external hard drive be used for PS4?
No, not all external hard drives are compatible with the PS4. You need to make sure the hard drive supports USB 3.0 and has a storage capacity between 250 GB and 8 TB.
Can I use the external hard drive for other stuff besides games?
Yes, you can use the external hard drive for storing other files, such as game screenshots, videos, and game saves.
Can I use more than one external hard drive?
Yes, you can use multiple external hard drives, but you can only have one connected at a time.
Can I play games directly from the external hard drive?
Yes, you can play games directly from the external hard drive without the need to transfer them back to the internal storage.
Can I remove the external hard drive while playing a game?
It is not recommended to remove the external hard drive while playing a game as it may cause data corruption or game crashes. It is best to safely remove it after closing all applications.
Can I move the external hard drive between PS4 consoles?
Yes, you can move the external hard drive between PS4 consoles, but it will only work when logged into the same PlayStation Network (PSN) account.
What happens if my external hard drive fails?
If your external hard drive fails, you may lose access to any games installed on it. It is always recommended to have a backup of your important game saves and data.
Can I use a solid-state drive (SSD) instead of a hard disk drive (HDD)?
Yes, you can use an external SSD instead of an HDD for faster loading times, but they tend to be more expensive for the same storage capacity.
Can I use a Mac-formatted external hard drive?
No, the external hard drive needs to be formatted for the PS4 to recognize it, so it should be in FAT or exFAT file format.
Can I use a NAS (Network Attached Storage) device?
No, PS4 does not support NAS devices for game installation. You can only use a direct USB connection with an external hard drive.
How many games can I store on an external hard drive?
The number of games you can store on an external hard drive depends on the game sizes and the available storage capacity of the hard drive.
Can I still download games to the internal storage?
Yes, you can choose to download games directly to the internal storage if you prefer. The external hard drive provides additional storage options.