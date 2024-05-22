How to save game data on ps4 to usb?

Saving game data on your PlayStation 4 (PS4) to a USB device is a handy way to keep your progress safe and easily transfer it to another console. Whether you want to back up your game data, share it with a friend, or simply free up space on your system, this article will guide you through the process step by step. So, without further ado, let’s learn how to save game data on PS4 to a USB!
1. Connect your USB storage device to one of the available USB ports on your PS4 console.
2. From the PS4 home screen, navigate to the “Settings” option.
3. Within the settings menu, select “Application Saved Data Management.”
4. Choose “Saved Data in System Storage.”
5. Select “Copy to USB Storage Device.”
6. A list of games will be displayed. Choose the game(s) you want to save to your USB device.
7. You can either choose to save individual game files by selecting “Select All” for the desired game or alternatively choose specific files using the “Options” button.
8. Once you have selected the desired game files, click on “Copy.”
9. The PS4 will begin copying the selected game data to your USB storage device. A progress bar will indicate the copying process.
10. Once the copying process is completed, a notification will inform you that the data has been successfully copied to your USB device.
11. You can now disconnect your USB device from the PS4.
1. Can I use any USB device to save game data on PS4?
Yes, as long as your USB device meets the PS4’s criteria, you can use it to save your game data. Make sure it is formatted to either FAT32 or exFAT file system.
2. Do I need a USB 3.0 device to save game data on PS4?
No, a USB 2.0 device will work just fine. However, using a USB 3.0 device may provide faster transfer speeds.
3. Can I save game data from multiple PS4 profiles onto a single USB device?
Yes, you can save game data from multiple profiles on a single USB device. Each profile’s game data will be stored in separate folders.
4. Is there a limit to how much game data I can save on a USB device?
The limit for saved data on a USB device is 4GB per game. If the saved data exceeds this size, you will need a larger capacity USB device or multiple devices.
5. Can I save DLC and game updates to a USB device?
No, game updates and DLC content cannot be saved directly to a USB device. These are tied to your PSN account and need to be re-downloaded after transferring the game data.
6. Is it possible to transfer game data from a USB device back to the PS4?
Yes, you can transfer saved game data back to your PS4 by following similar steps and selecting “Copy to System Storage” instead of “Copy to USB Storage Device.”
7. Can I use the same USB device for both saving game data and media files?
Yes, you can. However, using the USB device exclusively for game data will help avoid any potential conflicts.
8. Can I save screenshots and videos to a USB device?
No, screenshots and videos captured on your PS4 cannot be saved to a USB device. Instead, they are saved to your system storage or can be uploaded to online platforms.
9. Will saved game data remain on my PS4 after copying it to a USB device?
Yes, your saved game data will still be retained on your PS4 even after copying it to a USB device.
10. Can I save game data on an external hard drive instead of a USB device?
Yes, as of PS4 system software update 4.50 or later, you can save game data on an external hard drive using a USB connection.
11. Can I use the USB device to save game data on another PS4 console?
Yes, you can transfer the USB device with your saved game data to another PS4 console and copy it there using the same steps mentioned earlier.
12. What should I do if my USB device is not recognized by the PS4?
Ensure that your USB device is properly formatted, compatible with the PS4, and try using a different USB port on your console. If the issue persists, the USB device might be faulty and require a replacement.
Now that you have the knowledge on how to save game data on PS4 to a USB device, you can easily safeguard your progress, share it, or free up valuable storage space on your console. Enjoy uninterrupted gaming and peace of mind knowing that your game data is securely stored!