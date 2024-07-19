Are you running out of storage space on your iPhone? Do you want to transfer your important files, such as photos, videos, or documents, to a USB drive for backup or easy sharing? In this article, we will guide you step by step on how to save files from your iPhone to a USB drive.
How to save files from iPhone to USB drive?
To save files from your iPhone to a USB drive, you can follow the simple steps outlined below:
1. **Get a Lightning to USB adapter**: Since iPhones use the Lightning connector, you’ll need to have a Lightning to USB adapter to connect your iPhone to the USB drive.
2. **Connect your USB drive**: Plug the USB drive into the USB port on the adapter.
3. **Connect your iPhone**: Connect the Lightning end of the adapter to your iPhone.
4. **Give necessary permissions**: If prompted, grant access to the USB device on your iPhone.
5. **Open the Files app**: On your iPhone, open the Files app. If you can’t find it, swipe down on the home screen, and use the search bar to locate it.
6. **Locate your files**: Navigate to the files you want to save to the USB drive.
7. **Select the files**: Tap and hold on the file you wish to transfer until a menu appears.
8. **Choose “Copy”**: From the menu options, select “Copy”. You can also choose multiple files by tapping on each one.
9. **Go back to the main screen of the Files app**: Tap on the back arrow at the top of the screen to return to the main screen of the Files app.
10. **Access the USB Drive**: Under the “Locations” heading, you should now see the USB drive listed. Tap on it to access its contents.
11. **Paste the files**: Tap and hold an empty space within the USB drive, and choose “Paste” from the menu that appears.
12. **Wait for the transfer**: Depending on the size of the files and the speed of your USB drive, the transfer may take some time. Make sure not to disconnect the USB drive or interrupt the transfer process.
13. **Verify the transfer**: Once the transfer is complete, disconnect your iPhone and USB drive, and then reconnect the USB drive to your computer or another device to ensure the files were successfully saved.
FAQs
Can I save any type of file from my iPhone to a USB drive?
Yes, you can save various types of files, including photos, videos, documents, audio files, and more.
Does the USB drive need to be formatted in a specific way?
No, most USB drives are pre-formatted in a way that is compatible with iPhones. However, make sure your USB drive is in a format that both your iPhone and target device can read, such as exFAT.
Can I save files from third-party apps to a USB drive?
Yes, many third-party apps allow you to export files to the Files app, from where you can then save them to a USB drive.
Do I need an active internet connection to save files from my iPhone to a USB drive?
No, you do not need an internet connection to transfer files from your iPhone to a USB drive. The transfer occurs directly between your iPhone and the USB drive.
Can I save files to a USB drive using the iCloud Drive app?
No, the iCloud Drive app does not provide the option to save files directly to a USB drive. However, you can download files from iCloud Drive to the Files app and then transfer them to a USB drive following the steps mentioned earlier.
Can I save files to a USB-C drive without an adapter?
If your iPhone supports USB-C or Thunderbolt connections, you can directly connect a USB-C drive without the need for an adapter. However, most iPhones still use the Lightning connector, so an adapter is usually required.
Can I save files to a USB drive using iTunes?
No, iTunes does not have the capability to save files directly to a USB drive. It is primarily used for syncing media between your iPhone and computer.
Is there a limit to the file size I can transfer to a USB drive?
The file size limit is determined by your USB drive’s formatting and storage capacity, rather than your iPhone. Ensure that your USB drive has enough free space to accommodate the files you wish to transfer.
Can I rename files on the USB drive?
Yes, you can rename files on the USB drive by tapping and holding on the file, selecting “Rename” from the menu, and entering the desired name.
Can I create folders on the USB drive?
Yes, you can create folders on the USB drive by tapping and holding on an empty space within the USB drive, selecting “New Folder” from the menu, and naming the folder as desired.
Can I transfer files from the USB drive back to my iPhone?
Yes, you can transfer files from the USB drive back to your iPhone using the same process described above. Simply navigate to the USB drive within the Files app, select the files you want to transfer, choose “Copy,” and then navigate to a desired location on your iPhone and choose “Paste.”
What if my USB drive is not recognized by the Files app?
If your USB drive is not recognized, try disconnecting and reconnecting it. If the issue persists, the USB drive may not be compatible with the Lightning to USB adapter or the iPhone. In such cases, try using a different USB drive or consult the manufacturer for support.
Can I save files from my iPhone to a USB drive wirelessly?
No, the direct transfer of files from an iPhone to a USB drive requires a physical connection using the Lightning to USB adapter. Wireless options, such as cloud storage or network sharing, can be utilized as alternatives.