In this digital era, smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, serving as our go-to device for various tasks. iPhones, in particular, have gained immense popularity due to their powerful features and user-friendly interface. However, one common challenge that iPhone users face is limited storage space. As we accumulate photos, videos, and documents, our device’s internal storage can quickly fill up. To overcome this hurdle, storing files on an external hard drive is the ideal solution. In this article, we will delve into the process of saving files from an iPhone to an external hard drive, ensuring you never have to worry about storage limitations again.
How to Save Files from iPhone to External Hard Drive?
When it comes to transferring files from an iPhone to an external hard drive, you have a few different methods to choose from. Here, we’ll explore two commonly used approaches to help you get started:
Method 1: Using a Computer
The most straightforward way to save files from your iPhone to an external hard drive is by making use of a computer. Follow the steps below:
- Connect your iPhone to your computer using a USB cable.
- On your computer, navigate to “This PC” or “My Computer” (Windows) or “Finder” (Mac).
- Locate your iPhone, which will appear as an external device.
- Open the iPhone and browse through the files you wish to transfer to the external hard drive.
- Once you’ve selected the desired files, connect your external hard drive to the computer.
- Copy and paste or drag the selected files from the iPhone to the external hard drive.
- Wait for the transfer to complete, and then disconnect your iPhone and external hard drive from the computer.
Method 2: Using a Third-Party App
Alternatively, there are numerous third-party apps available on the App Store that can simplify the process of transferring files from your iPhone to an external hard drive. One such app is “Documents by Readdle.” Here’s how to use it:
- Download and install the “Documents by Readdle” app from the App Store.
- Launch the app and tap on the bottom-right corner of the screen to access the app’s browser feature.
- Visit a website that allows file downloads, such as Google Drive or Dropbox.
- Locate the files you want to transfer and download them to the “Documents” app.
- Connect the external hard drive to your iPhone using an adapter or cable.
- Within the “Documents” app, tap the “Settings” icon in the bottom-right corner, and then select “Wi-Fi Transfer.”
- Enable the Wi-Fi Transfer feature and note the IP address provided.
- Open a web browser on your computer and enter the IP address in the address bar.
- You will now be able to access the “Documents” app on your computer and download the files to your external hard drive.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I save all types of files from my iPhone to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can save various file types, including photos, videos, documents, and more, to an external hard drive.
2. Why is it necessary to save files from my iPhone to an external hard drive?
Saving files to an external hard drive helps manage your iPhone’s storage and prevents it from getting overloaded, leading to sluggish performance.
3. Can I transfer files to an external hard drive without using a computer?
Yes, using third-party apps like “Documents by Readdle” allows you to transfer files from your iPhone directly to an external hard drive without a computer.
4. Are there any limitations on the size of files I can transfer?
The file size limitations depend on the external hard drive’s formatting and the file system it uses. Most external hard drives support transferring files of any size.
5. Can I access the files on my external hard drive directly from my iPhone?
Yes, with compatible apps, you can access and view the files stored on your external hard drive from your iPhone.
6. How do I ensure the files transferred to the external hard drive remain organized?
To keep your files organized, create folders on your external hard drive and categorize the files accordingly during the transfer process.
7. Can I connect multiple external hard drives to my iPhone?
In most cases, you can connect multiple external hard drives to your iPhone using a USB hub. However, ensure that your iPhone and the connected devices are compatible.
8. Can I use cloud storage services to save files from my iPhone instead of an external hard drive?
Certainly! Cloud storage services like iCloud, Google Drive, and Dropbox offer syncing options, allowing you to save files and access them across multiple devices.
9. How long does it take to transfer files from an iPhone to an external hard drive?
The transfer time depends on the size and number of files being transferred, as well as the connection speed between your iPhone and the computer or external hard drive.
10. Can I transfer files wirelessly from my iPhone to an external hard drive?
Yes, using apps like “AirDisk Pro” or “Wireless Hard Drive,” you can wirelessly transfer files from your iPhone to an external hard drive connected to your Wi-Fi network.
11. Is it possible to password-protect the files on an external hard drive?
Yes, some external hard drives come with built-in encryption and password protection features to safeguard your files.
12. Can I save files from my iPhone to a Solid State Drive (SSD) as an alternative to an external hard drive?
Absolutely! You can save files from your iPhone to an SSD, which offers similar benefits in terms of storage expansion and portability as an external hard drive.