How to Save Emails from Mac Mail to Hard Drive?
If you are a Mac user, you may occasionally need to save important emails from your Mac Mail application to your hard drive for future reference or as a backup. Although Mac Mail doesn’t offer a direct option to save emails as files, there are a few simple workarounds to achieve this. In this article, we will guide you step by step on how to save emails from Mac Mail to your hard drive.
1. Open the Mac Mail application on your computer.
2. Select the email or emails you want to save to your hard drive.
3. From the menu bar at the top, click on “File.”
4. Scroll down and click on “Save As.”
5. Choose a location on your hard drive where you want to save the email.
6. Give the email a name and select the desired format (.eml or .pdf).
7. Click on “Save” to save the email to your hard drive.
That’s it! Your selected email or emails are now saved to your hard drive.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I save multiple emails at once?
Yes, you can select multiple emails in Mac Mail by using the Command key (⌘) and then follow the same steps mentioned above to save them all at once.
2. What is the difference between saving emails in .eml and .pdf format?
Saving emails in .eml format will keep them as individual email files that can be easily opened and viewed using various email programs. On the other hand, saving emails in .pdf format will convert them into a PDF document, which can be more convenient if you want to share or print the emails without any formatting issues.
3. Can I choose a specific folder to save my emails in?
Yes, before clicking on “Save,” you can navigate to the desired folder on your hard drive where you want to save the emails.
4. Can I save emails to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can save emails to any connected external hard drive by selecting that drive instead of your computer’s hard drive when choosing the location to save the emails.
5. Can I still access the saved emails from Mac Mail?
Yes, even after saving emails to your hard drive, you can still access them from Mac Mail. The saved emails remain in their original location within the application.
6. How can I search for specific saved emails on my hard drive?
You can use the search function on your computer to search for specific email files by their name or by using keywords contained within the emails.
7. Can I save email attachments separately?
Unfortunately, the native Mac Mail application doesn’t provide an option to save email attachments separately. However, you can open the email, save the attachments one by one, and then delete the rest of the email content if you only need the attachments.
8. Are there any third-party applications that can help me save emails from Mac Mail?
Yes, there are several third-party applications available specifically designed to save Mac Mail emails to your hard drive. These applications offer additional features and flexibility, but they usually come with a price.
9. Can I automate the process of saving emails from Mac Mail?
Yes, you can automate the process using AppleScript or other automation tools to create a script that saves emails from Mac Mail to your hard drive automatically.
10. Can I save emails to cloud storage services?
Yes, you can save emails from Mac Mail to various cloud storage services such as Google Drive or Dropbox by selecting the respective sync folder or using their dedicated applications.
11. Can I save emails with specific date ranges?
Saving emails with specific date ranges directly from Mac Mail is not possible. However, you can first organize emails by date, select the desired range, and then save them using the steps mentioned above.
12. What happens if I move or delete the saved emails on my hard drive?
If you move or delete the saved emails on your hard drive, they will no longer be accessible from Mac Mail. Therefore, it is recommended to keep them in their original saved location or choose a location that you won’t accidentally delete or move.