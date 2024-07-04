How to save email folders from outlook to hard drive?

Often, users find it necessary to backup their email folders from Outlook to a hard drive. Whether it’s to have a local copy for safekeeping or to make space in their email client, saving email folders to a hard drive is a convenient solution. In this article, we will explore the various methods you can use to achieve this.
Method 1: Exporting Email Folders from Outlook
1. Open Microsoft Outlook on your computer.
2. Click on “File” in the top-left corner of the Outlook window.
3. From the dropdown menu, select “Open & Export”
4. Click on “Import/Export.”
5. A new window will appear. Choose “Export to a file” and click “Next.”
6. Select “Outlook Data File (.pst)” as the file type and click “Next.”
7. Now, choose the email folder you want to save. You can select individual folders or save the entire mailbox. Click “Next.”
8. Browse to the location on your hard drive where you want to save the exported folder and specify a name for the file.
9. Optionally, set other preferences according to your requirements.
10. Click “Finish” to start the export process.
11. Outlook will create a .pst file containing the selected email folder(s) and save it to the specified location on your hard drive.
Method 2: Drag and Drop
1. Open Microsoft Outlook and navigate to the folder you want to save.
2. Select all the email messages within that folder by pressing “Ctrl + A.”
3. Click and hold one of the selected email messages, then drag them to a folder on your hard drive.
4. Release the mouse button to initiate the transfer.
5. Outlook will save all the dragged emails as individual .msg files in the destination folder on your hard drive.
Method 3: Using a Backup Software
1. Install and run a backup software of your choice that supports Outlook.
2. Configure the backup software to include the email folders you want to save.
3. Specify the destination folder on your hard drive where the backup files should be stored.
4. Start the backup process and wait for it to complete.
5. The backup software will create a compressed file containing all the selected email folders and save it to the specified location on your hard drive.
Related FAQs:
How do I open a .pst file in Outlook?
To open a .pst file in Outlook, go to “File” > “Open & Export” and choose “Open Outlook Data File.” Then, browse to the location of the .pst file on your hard drive.
Can I export multiple email folders at once?
Yes, you can export multiple email folders at once by selecting them during the export process in Outlook.
What is the difference between .pst and .ost files in Outlook?
A .pst file is an Outlook data file used to store email messages, while an .ost file is an offline Outlook data file that allows you to access your email even without an internet connection.
Can I import exported folders to another Outlook account?
Yes, you can import exported folders to another Outlook account by using the “Import/Export” feature in Outlook and selecting the appropriate import option.
Is it possible to schedule automatic backups of my Outlook email folders?
Yes, some backup software solutions offer the option to schedule automatic backups of your Outlook email folders at regular intervals.
Can I save email folders from Outlook to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can save email folders from Outlook to an external hard drive by following the same methods mentioned in this article, but selecting the external hard drive as the destination folder.
Is it necessary to compress the backup files?
Compressing the backup files is optional. It can save storage space and make it easier to transfer or store the backup files, especially if you have limited storage capacity.
Can I access the saved email folders without Outlook installed?
Yes, you can access the saved email folders without Outlook installed by using email clients that support .pst or .msg files, or by using third-party .pst file viewers.
What happens if I delete an email folder in Outlook after saving it to my hard drive?
If you delete an email folder in Outlook after saving it to your hard drive, it will not affect the saved backup file. The backup file will remain intact and can be accessed separately.
Is it possible to save email folders from Outlook on a Mac?
Yes, Outlook for Mac provides similar export options to save email folders to a hard drive. You can use the same methods mentioned in this article to achieve this on a Mac computer.
Can I save email folders from Outlook online (web version) to my hard drive?
No, the web version of Outlook does not provide direct options to save email folders to a hard drive. You will need to use the installed version of Outlook on your computer or a compatible email client for this purpose.
How often should I backup my Outlook email folders?
The frequency of backing up your Outlook email folders depends on your usage and how important the data is to you. It is recommended to have a regular backup schedule, especially if you frequently receive or send important emails.