Vimeo is an excellent platform for discovering and sharing videos created by talented artists, filmmakers, and professionals. While Vimeo offers the option to download videos for offline viewing with their premium plans, many users wonder how they can save Vimeo videos to their computers without a subscription. Luckily, there are a few simple methods you can use to download Vimeo videos onto your computer and enjoy them whenever you want. In this article, we will explore these methods and provide step-by-step instructions.
Method 1: Using Online Video Download Websites
One of the easiest ways to save a Vimeo video to your computer is by using online video download websites. These websites allow you to enter the URL of the Vimeo video and then provide you with a link to download the video file. Simply follow these steps:
- Copy the URL of the Vimeo video you want to save: To do this, right-click on the video and select “Copy Video URL.”
- Open a new tab in your web browser and search for “Vimeo video download.”
- Choose one of the online video download websites from the search results.
- Paste the Vimeo video URL into the designated box on the website.
- Click on the “Download” or “Convert” button.
- Select the desired quality and format options for the video.
- Click “Download” or “Save” to save the Vimeo video to your computer.
How to save a Vimeo video to computer?
To save a Vimeo video to your computer, you can use online video download websites such as SaveVid, ClipConverter, or KeepVid. Simply copy the video URL, paste it into the download website, and select your desired quality and format before clicking the download button.
FAQs:
1. Can I save any Vimeo video using this method?
Yes, you can save any Vimeo video as long as it has allowed downloads by the video owner.
2. Do I need to install any software?
No, you don’t need to install any software if you use online video download websites.
3. Can I download videos in different formats?
Yes, most online video download websites offer various format options to choose from.
4. Can I download videos in high definition?
Yes, if the original video is available in HD, you can often download it in high definition.
5. Is it legal to download Vimeo videos?
Downloading Vimeo videos without the permission of the video owner may infringe copyright laws, so make sure you have the necessary rights or permissions.
6. Are there any alternative methods to save Vimeo videos?
Yes, you can use video downloader software or browser extensions that are specifically designed for saving online videos.
7. Can I only download my own videos from Vimeo?
No, you can download any video from Vimeo as long as it is allowed by the video owner.
8. Can I download private Vimeo videos using this method?
No, the online video download websites generally don’t support downloading private videos.
9. Can I download Vimeo videos on my mobile device?
Yes, you can use similar methods on your mobile device by accessing online video download websites through a web browser.
10. How long does it take to download a Vimeo video?
The download time depends on your internet connection speed and the size of the video file.
11. Can I download multiple Vimeo videos simultaneously?
Some online video download websites do offer batch download options, allowing you to download multiple videos at once.
12. Can I download Vimeo videos in subtitles?
While online video download websites may not directly support downloading subtitles, some video players allow you to add external subtitle files to the downloaded video.
Now that you know how to save Vimeo videos to your computer, you can easily enjoy your favorite content offline or share it with others. Remember to respect the copyrights of video creators and only download videos with proper authorization or permission.