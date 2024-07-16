How to run Windows from external hard drive?

Do you ever find yourself needing to access your Windows operating system from another computer? Perhaps you’re traveling and want to use your preferred apps and settings on any available computer. Or maybe you have a faulty internal hard drive that prevents you from using your Windows OS. Whatever the reason may be, running Windows from an external hard drive can come in handy. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of setting up and running Windows from an external hard drive.
The Advantages of Running Windows from an External Hard Drive
Running Windows from an external hard drive offers several benefits. Firstly, it allows you to carry your personalized Windows environment with you wherever you go. You can use your own preferred software, settings, and files on any compatible computer, providing you with a consistent user experience. Secondly, it offers a convenient solution for accessing Windows in case of a computer failure. Instead of resorting to costly repairs or data recovery, you can simply connect your external hard drive to another computer and continue working seamlessly.
Things You Will Need
Before we get into the steps, make sure you have the following items:
1. A compatible external hard drive with sufficient storage capacity (at least 32GB).
2. An installation media for the version of Windows you wish to run.
3. A computer with administrative privileges (to perform the setup).
Step-by-Step Guide
Now, let’s look at the step-by-step process of setting up and running Windows from an external hard drive:
1. **Connect your external hard drive to a computer with administrative privileges.**
2. **Format the external hard drive.** Open Windows Explorer, right-click on the drive, select “Format,” choose the file system as NTFS, and click “Start.”
3. **Create a new partition on the external hard drive.** Open Disk Management (press Windows + X, then select “Disk Management”), right-click on the unallocated space of your external hard drive, select “New Simple Volume,” and follow the on-screen instructions.
4. **Assign a drive letter to the new partition.** Right-click on the newly created partition, select “Change Drive Letter and Paths,” click “Add,” choose a letter, and click “OK.”
5. **Insert the installation media for Windows.** It could be a DVD or a USB flash drive containing the Windows setup files.
6. **Open Command Prompt as an administrator.** Press Windows + X and choose “Command Prompt (Admin).”
7. **Run the following command:** diskpart
8. **In the Diskpart utility, input the following commands:**
a) **list disk** (to identify your external hard drive)
b) **select disk X** (replace X with the appropriate number of your external hard drive from the previous step)
c) **list partition** (to view the partitions on the selected disk)
d) **select partition X** (replace X with the appropriate number of your newly created partition)
e) **active** (to mark the selected partition as active)
9. **Exit the Diskpart utility.** Type **exit** in Command Prompt and press Enter.
10. **Install Windows onto the external hard drive.** Follow the on-screen instructions provided by the Windows setup.
11. **Upon completion of the installation, restart your computer.**
12. **Change the boot order in your computer’s BIOS or UEFI settings.** Ensure the external hard drive is set as the primary boot device.
13. **Save the changes and exit the BIOS or UEFI settings.** Your computer should now boot from the external hard drive.
14. **Windows will start up from the external hard drive.** Follow the initial setup steps, create user accounts, and customize your Windows environment to your preference.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: Can I run any edition of Windows from an external hard drive?
A: Yes, you can run any edition of Windows, such as Windows 10, Windows 8, or Windows 7, from an external hard drive.
Q: Does running Windows from an external hard drive affect the host computer’s files?
A: No, running Windows from an external hard drive does not interfere with or modify the files on the host computer.
Q: Can I use the same external hard drive to run Windows on multiple computers?
A: Yes, you can use the same external hard drive to run Windows on different computers as long as they meet the system requirements.
Q: Can I run Windows from a USB flash drive instead of an external hard drive?
A: Yes, the process is similar, but ensure your USB flash drive has sufficient storage capacity and follow the same steps outlined in this guide.
Q: Can I run Windows from an external hard drive on a Mac computer?
A: While it is primarily designed to run Windows on a Windows-based computer, there are methods available to run Windows from an external hard drive on a Mac computer using virtualization software.
Q: Will running Windows from an external hard drive slow down my computer?
A: Running Windows from an external hard drive may cause slightly longer boot times and application loading times compared to running it from an internal hard drive.
Q: Can I update Windows while running it from an external hard drive?
A: Yes, you can update Windows by connecting your external hard drive to a computer with an internet connection, updating as you normally would.
Q: Can I install additional software on the external Windows installation?
A: Yes, you can install additional software on the external Windows installation just like you would on an internal hard drive.
Q: Can I password protect my external Windows installation?
A: Yes, you can password protect your external Windows installation by setting a password for your user account or using third-party encryption software.
Q: Can I run Windows from an external SSD instead of a hard drive?
A: Yes, you can run Windows from both traditional hard drives and solid-state drives (SSDs) as long as they are compatible and have sufficient storage space.
Q: How can I uninstall the Windows installation from my external hard drive?
A: To uninstall the Windows installation from your external hard drive, you can format the partition used for Windows following the formatting steps mentioned earlier.
Q: Is running Windows from an external hard drive legal?
A: Yes, as long as you have a legitimate license for the Windows operating system on the external hard drive, running Windows from it is legal.