Running steam games from an external hard drive can be a convenient way to save space on your computer’s internal storage and easily transport your games to different devices. Whether you’re looking to free up space on your PC or want to take your game library on the go, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to run steam games from an external hard drive.
Requirements:
To run steam games from an external hard drive, you’ll need the following:
1. An external hard drive: Make sure it’s large enough to accommodate your game library.
2. A USB 3.0 cable: This will ensure fast transfer speeds and smooth gameplay.
3. A stable internet connection: Essential for initial installations, updates, and syncing game data.
Step-by-Step Guide:
Follow these steps to run steam games from an external hard drive:
1. **Plug in your external hard drive**: Connect your external hard drive to your computer using the USB 3.0 cable. Make sure it’s recognized and accessible.
2. **Format the external hard drive**: It’s important to format the external hard drive as NTFS or exFAT to ensure compatibility with both Windows and macOS systems. Formatting will erase all data on the drive, so make sure to back up any important files beforehand.
3. **Create a Steam library folder**: Open Steam on your computer and go to “Steam” > “Settings.” In the “Downloads” tab, click on “Steam Library Folders” and then “Add Library Folder.” Choose a folder on your external hard drive where you want your games to be stored and click “Select.”
4. **Move existing games to the external hard drive**: If you already have games installed on your internal storage, you can move them to the external hard drive. Right-click on a game in your Steam library, select “Properties,” go to the “Local Files” tab, and click on “Move Install Folder.” Choose the library folder on your external hard drive and click on “Move Folder.”
5. **Install new games directly to the external hard drive**: In the Steam store, when you choose to purchase or install a new game, a dialogue box will appear. Select the library folder on your external hard drive and click “Next” to proceed with the installation. The game will be downloaded and installed directly onto your external hard drive.
6. **Ensure proper game detection**: After relocating or installing games on your external hard drive, make sure Steam recognizes their new location. Go to the “Library” tab in Steam and ensure that the size of the game’s storage matches the size on your external hard drive.
7. **Launch and play the games**: With your games now on the external hard drive, simply plug it into any computer with Steam installed. Open Steam, go to the “Library” tab, and click “Play” to run the games directly from the external hard drive.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I run steam games from any external hard drive?
Yes, as long as the external hard drive is recognized and properly formatted as NTFS or exFAT.
2. Can I move my entire Steam library to an external hard drive?
Yes, you can move your entire Steam library to an external hard drive by creating a library folder on the external drive and moving your games into it.
3. Will running games from an external hard drive affect performance?
Running games from an external hard drive can have slightly slower loading times compared to an internal drive, but it shouldn’t significantly impact gameplay performance.
4. Can I run steam games from an external hard drive on multiple computers?
Yes, simply plug in your external hard drive with the Steam games into another computer with Steam installed, and you can play the games on that device as well.
5. Can I use the same external hard drive for both Windows and macOS?
Yes, by formatting the external hard drive as exFAT, you can ensure it is compatible with both Windows and macOS systems.
6. Can I uninstall games from the external hard drive and still access them later?
Yes, uninstalling games from the external hard drive through Steam will remove them from your library, but you can always reinstall them later when needed.
7. Do I need to have Steam installed on every computer I want to play games on from the external hard drive?
Yes, to play Steam games from an external hard drive, you need to have Steam installed on the computer you want to play the games on.
8. Can I play my Steam games on a different operating system than the one installed on my computer?
Some games may have compatibility issues when played on a different operating system, so it’s best to check the system requirements for each game before attempting to play it on a different OS.
9. Can I safely remove the external hard drive while Steam is running?
It is recommended to close Steam properly and safely eject the external hard drive before removing it to avoid any data corruption or loss.
10. Will cloud saves work with games stored on an external hard drive?
Yes, as long as you have Steam Cloud synchronization enabled, your game progress and saves will be synced across devices, including games stored on an external hard drive.
11. Can I use an SSD as an external hard drive for running Steam games?
Yes, using an SSD as an external hard drive can provide faster loading times and overall better performance for running Steam games.
12. Can I run Steam games from a network-attached storage (NAS) device?
While it’s technically possible, running Steam games from a NAS device can result in performance issues due to slower network speeds compared to directly connected external hard drives. It is generally not recommended.