How to run macOS on external hard drive?

Running macOS on an external hard drive can be a game-changer for individuals seeking mobility and flexibility. Whether you want to have a portable macOS environment or need to test new software without altering your primary system, this guide will walk you through the process step by step.
But why would you want to run macOS on an external hard drive? Well, there are several reasons:
1. **Portability**: You can carry your macOS environment with you wherever you go, allowing you to work on different machines without compromise.
2. **Safety**: By running macOS on an external drive, you reduce the risk of losing important data, as all your files and applications will be stored separately from your primary system.
3. **Flexibility**: Running macOS on an external hard drive gives you the freedom to experiment with different configurations and versions of macOS without affecting your primary system.
4. **Privacy**: If you are concerned about privacy, running macOS on an external hard drive allows you to leave no trace of your activities on the host computer.
Now, let’s dive into the process of running macOS on an external hard drive:
1. **Check Compatibility**: Ensure that your external hard drive and Mac are compatible with the macOS version you plan to install.
2. **Prepare the External Hard Drive**: Format the external hard drive using Disk Utility in macOS. Choose the appropriate format, usually macOS Extended (Journaled).
3. **Create a Bootable macOS Installer**: Download the macOS installer from the App Store and use a tool like DiskMaker X or createinstallmedia to create a bootable installer on a USB drive.
4. **Install macOS on the External Drive**: Connect the external hard drive to your Mac and restart it while holding down the Option key. Select the bootable installer and proceed with the macOS installation process, choosing the external hard drive as the destination.
5. **Configure macOS Settings**: Once the installation is complete, boot into macOS on the external hard drive. Follow the initial setup process, create a user account, and configure your settings to customize the experience.
FAQs:
1. Can I run macOS on any external hard drive?
Yes, as long as the external hard drive is compatible with your Mac and meets the minimum requirements for the desired macOS version.
2. What format should I use to prepare the external hard drive?
Use Disk Utility to format the external hard drive with the macOS Extended (Journaled) format.
3. Do I need to erase all data on the external hard drive before formatting?
Yes, formatting the external hard drive will erase all existing data. Make sure to create a backup before proceeding.
4. Can I use a USB drive instead of an external hard drive?
Yes, you can use a USB drive, but keep in mind that USB drives might have slower speeds compared to external hard drives.
5. How much free space do I need on the external hard drive?
Allocate at least 30GB of free space on the external hard drive to ensure smooth operation.
6. Can I install multiple versions of macOS on the same external hard drive?
Yes, you can create multiple partitions on the external hard drive and install different macOS versions on each partition.
7. Can I run macOS on an external SSD?
Yes, running macOS on an external SSD can provide faster performance compared to traditional hard drives.
8. Can I connect the external hard drive to any Mac?
Yes, as long as the Mac meets the compatibility requirements for the installed version of macOS.
9. How do I boot into macOS on the external hard drive?
Restart your Mac and hold down the Option key. Then, select the external hard drive from the boot menu.
10. Can I run macOS on an external hard drive on a Windows PC?
No, macOS can only be officially installed and run on Apple hardware.
11. Can I use Time Machine backups on macOS running from an external hard drive?
Yes, you can restore Time Machine backups to macOS running on an external hard drive as long as the backup was created on a compatible macOS version.
12. How do I update macOS on the external hard drive?
To update macOS on the external hard drive, simply connect it to your Mac, download and install the latest macOS update using the Software Update feature.