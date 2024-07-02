How to run an iso file from usb?

Running an ISO file from a USB drive can be incredibly useful when you want to install or run an operating system on a computer without an optical drive or if you simply prefer the convenience of using a USB drive. This article will guide you through the steps required to run an ISO file from a USB drive, making the process straightforward and hassle-free.
Preparing the USB Drive
Before you can run an ISO file from a USB drive, you need to properly prepare the drive by following these steps:
Step 1: Formatting the USB Drive
To format your USB drive, connect it to your computer and open the Disk Management tool. Locate your USB drive, right-click on it, and choose the “Format” option. Select the file system as “FAT32” or “NTFS” and click “OK” to begin the formatting process.
Step 2: Mounting the ISO File
Now, you need to mount the ISO file onto the USB drive. To do this, use a reliable software application such as Rufus or WinRAR to extract the contents of the ISO file directly onto the formatted USB drive.
Booting from the USB Drive
Once you have prepared the USB drive, you can boot your computer from it to run the ISO file. Follow these steps:
Step 1: Accessing the BIOS/UEFI Settings
Restart your computer and repeatedly press the designated key (e.g., F2, F10, or Del) to access the BIOS or UEFI settings. The specific key may vary depending on your computer’s manufacturer.
Step 2: Changing the Boot Order
Inside the BIOS/UEFI settings, locate the “Boot” or “Boot Order” section. Change the boot order so that the USB drive is set as the first boot device. Save the changes and exit the BIOS/UEFI settings.
Step 3: Running the ISO from the USB Drive
Insert the USB drive into your computer and restart it. The computer will now boot from the USB drive, and once it finishes, you can follow the on-screen instructions to install or run the ISO file.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I run an ISO file from a USB drive without formatting it?
No, you need to format the USB drive to ensure it is compatible and ready to receive the ISO file.
Q2: What file system should I choose when formatting the USB drive?
You can choose either FAT32 or NTFS. FAT32 is more compatible with different devices, but NTFS supports larger file sizes.
Q3: How do I know if my computer has a BIOS or UEFI firmware?
You can check whether your computer has a BIOS or UEFI firmware by accessing the BIOS/UEFI settings. If you see a graphical interface, it signifies UEFI; otherwise, it is most likely BIOS.
Q4: Where can I download Rufus or WinRAR?
You can download Rufus from its official website (https://rufus.ie/) and WinRAR from the official RARLAB website (https://www.rarlab.com/).
Q5: Can I run any ISO file from a USB drive?
Yes, you can run any ISO file from a USB drive as long as it contains a bootable operating system or software.
Q6: Can I use a USB 2.0 drive instead of a USB 3.0 drive?
Yes, you can use a USB 2.0 drive, but keep in mind that it may result in slower read and write speeds.
Q7: Is it possible to run multiple ISO files from a single USB drive?
Yes, you can create a multiboot USB drive that allows you to run multiple ISO files.
Q8: Can I run an ISO file from a USB drive on a Mac computer?
Yes, you can run an ISO file from a USB drive on a Mac computer by following similar steps, but the process may vary slightly.
Q9: Can I create a bootable USB drive without using third-party applications?
Yes, some operating systems allow you to create bootable USB drives without the need for third-party applications.
Q10: Can I run an ISO file from a USB drive on a Chromebook?
Chromebooks have limited support for running ISO files from USB drives, and the process may be more complex.
Q11: Will running an ISO file from a USB drive delete my existing files on the computer?
No, running an ISO file from a USB drive won’t delete any files on your computer unless you specifically choose to do so during the installation process.
Q12: How do I make a bootable USB drive using a macOS computer?
You can use the built-in Disk Utility app on macOS to create a bootable USB drive with an ISO file. Launch Disk Utility, select the USB drive, and then choose the “Erase” option. Format the drive as “MS-DOS (FAT)” and select the “GUID Partition Map” scheme. Finally, restore the ISO file to the USB drive using the “Restore” feature in Disk Utility.