**How to rotate screen on Macbook Air with keyboard?**
Rotating the screen on a MacBook Air with the keyboard is a quick and simple process. By using a combination of keys, you can change the orientation of your screen to match your preference or accommodate specific tasks. Follow these steps to rotate the screen on your Macbook Air with the keyboard:
1. Start by holding down the “Command” key (⌘) on your keyboard.
2. While still holding down the “Command” key (⌘), press the “Option” key (⌥) simultaneously.
3. Finally, press the left or right arrow key to rotate the screen counterclockwise or clockwise, respectively.
Voila! Your screen orientation will change according to the arrow key you pressed. Repeat these steps if you want to return to the original screen orientation. Now that you know the process, let’s address some frequently asked questions about rotating the screen on a MacBook Air.
FAQs about rotating the screen on a MacBook Air
1. Can I rotate the screen on a MacBook Air without using the keyboard?
Yes, you can. You can also rotate the screen using the “Displays” option in the System Preferences menu.
2. Is there a limit to how many times I can rotate the screen?
No, you can rotate the screen as many times as you want. It can be a helpful feature if you frequently switch between landscape and portrait modes.
3. Does rotating the screen affect the display quality?
No, rotating the screen does not affect the display quality in any way. It simply changes the orientation of the content.
4. What if pressing the arrow keys doesn’t rotate the screen?
Make sure you are holding down the “Command” and “Option” keys while pressing the arrow key. If it still doesn’t work, try restarting your MacBook Air and attempting the rotation again.
5. Can I rotate the screen when using an external display?
Yes, you can. The same keyboard shortcut applies to rotating the screen of both the MacBook Air’s built-in display and any external displays connected to it.
6. Will rotating the screen affect my open windows and applications?
Rotating the screen will not affect your open windows and applications. They will automatically adjust to fit the new screen orientation.
7. Does rotating the screen affect the touchpad gestures?
No, rotating the screen does not affect the touchpad gestures. You can continue using them as usual.
8. Can I set a shortcut for rotating the screen instead of using the keyboard combination?
No, macOS does not provide a built-in option to set a shortcut specifically for rotating the screen. The keyboard combination is the easiest way to rotate the screen on a MacBook Air.
9. Does rotating the screen affect the orientation of the macOS Dock?
Yes, when you rotate the screen, the macOS Dock will also rotate accordingly to fit the new orientation.
10. Can I rotate the screen temporarily without changing the settings?
Yes, the rotation is temporary and will revert to the original orientation upon restarting your MacBook Air.
11. What if I accidentally rotated the screen and want to revert quickly?
By using the same keyboard shortcut, you can easily revert to the original screen orientation.
12. Does rotating the screen affect screenshots?
If you take a screenshot while the screen is rotated, the screenshot will appear in the correct orientation. The rotation does not affect the screenshots you capture.
Now that you have learned how to rotate the screen on your MacBook Air using the keyboard, feel free to experiment and find the best screen orientation that suits your needs. Remember, it is a reversible process, so you can always go back to the default orientation if needed.