How to rotate back the monitor screen?

Have you accidentally rotated your monitor screen and now you’re stuck with a sideways or upside-down display? Don’t worry, it’s a common issue that can be easily fixed. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to rotate back your monitor screen to its original orientation.
The Solution
To rotate back your monitor screen, follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Determine your graphics card software.
– The process may vary depending on your graphics card manufacturer. The most common software options are NVIDIA Control Panel, Intel Graphics Settings, and AMD Catalyst Control Center.
Step 2: Open the graphics card control panel software.
– You can usually access this by right-clicking on the desktop and selecting the appropriate option from the context menu.
Step 3: Locate the screen rotation settings.
– Look for an option related to screen rotation, screen orientation, or display settings. The exact location may differ based on the software.
Step 4: Adjust the screen orientation.
– Select the desired orientation (landscape, portrait, etc.) that you want to set for your monitor.
Step 5: Apply the changes.
– Save the changes by clicking on the “Apply” or “OK” button within the graphics card control panel software.
Step 6: Confirm the changes.
– Your monitor screen should now be correctly rotated back to its original position. If not, you may need to restart your computer for the changes to take effect.
Now that you know the solution to rotating back your monitor screen, let’s address some frequently asked questions to assist you further.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How do I rotate my monitor screen back to landscape mode?
To rotate your monitor screen back to landscape mode, access your graphics card software and select the default landscape orientation option.
2. What if I cannot find my graphics card control panel software?
If you can’t locate the graphics card control panel software, you may need to update your graphics card drivers or consult the manufacturer’s website for assistance.
3. Can I rotate my monitor screen using keyboard shortcuts?
Some graphics card software allows you to set up keyboard shortcuts for screen rotation. Check your software settings to see if this option is available.
4. How do I rotate my monitor screen using Intel Graphics Settings?
If you have Intel Graphics Settings, right-click on the desktop, select “Graphics Options,” and then choose “Rotation.” Set the desired orientation and apply the changes.
5. What if I accidentally rotated the screen on my laptop?
For laptops, you can typically rotate the screen back to its original position by pressing the “Ctrl” + “Alt” + “Arrow keys” simultaneously.
6. Is it possible to rotate only one monitor in a multi-monitor setup?
Yes, you can rotate individual monitors within a multi-monitor setup. Access the graphics card control panel software, locate the monitor you want to rotate, and adjust its orientation accordingly.
7. Why does my monitor screen keep rotating automatically?
Automatic screen rotation is a feature commonly found in tablets and convertible laptop devices. If your monitor screen keeps rotating automatically, you can disable this feature in the graphics card control panel software.
8. Can I rotate my monitor screen if I have integrated graphics?
Yes, you can rotate your monitor screen with integrated graphics. Integrated graphics cards often come with their own control panel software where you can find screen rotation settings.
9. How do I rotate my monitor screen back on a Mac?
On a Mac, you can rotate the screen back to its original orientation through System Preferences. Go to “Displays” and then select the “Display” tab. From there, you can change the rotation settings.
10. Will rotating my monitor screen affect its performance?
No, rotating your monitor screen does not impact its performance. It only changes the orientation of the display, allowing you to view content in a different way.
11. What if my monitor physically cannot be rotated?
If your monitor does not have a built-in rotation feature or is physically unable to be rotated, you may consider using third-party software to rotate the screen virtually or invest in a monitor mount that allows for rotation.
12. Can I rotate my monitor screen on a Windows tablet?
Yes, Windows tablets often provide a screen rotation lock button in their system tray or notification center. If the screen is sideways or upside down, check for this button and disable rotation lock.