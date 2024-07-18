**How to Revert Bootable USB**
Sometimes, we create a bootable USB drive for various purposes, such as installing an operating system or running software tools. However, once the USB drive has served its purpose, you may find yourself in need of reverting it back to its original state. Reverting a bootable USB drive is a simple process that can be done using both Windows and macOS systems. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to revert a bootable USB drive and address some related frequently asked questions.
**How to Revert Bootable USB on Windows:**
To revert a bootable USB drive on a Windows system, follow these steps:
1. Insert the bootable USB drive into your computer.
2. Open the File Explorer by pressing the Windows key and E simultaneously.
3. Locate and right-click on your USB drive, then select the “Format” option from the drop-down menu.
4. A dialog box will appear. Ensure that the “File system” is set to the default value, which is usually FAT32 or NTFS.
5. Check the box next to “Quick Format” to speed up the formatting process.
6. Finally, click on the “Start” button to initiate the formatting process. Once completed, your bootable USB drive will be reverted back to its original state.
**How to Revert Bootable USB on macOS:**
To revert a bootable USB drive on a macOS system, follow these steps:
1. Connect the bootable USB drive to your Mac.
2. Open the Disk Utility application. You can find it by going to Finder > Applications > Utilities > Disk Utility.
3. In the Disk Utility window, you will see a list of available drives and volumes. Select your bootable USB drive from the list.
4. Click on the “Erase” tab located at the top of the Disk Utility window.
5. Choose the desired format for the drive. Generally, it is recommended to use MS-DOS (FAT) if the USB drive needs to be used on both Windows and macOS systems.
6. Provide a name for your drive (optional).
7. Finally, click on the “Erase” button to begin the process. Once completed, your bootable USB drive will be reverted back to its original state.
FAQs:
1. Can I revert a bootable USB without formatting it?
No, formatting is necessary to erase the bootable files and revert it to its original state.
2. Will reverting a bootable USB drive erase all data on it?
Yes, reverting a bootable USB drive will erase all data and partitions on it. Make sure to back up any important data before proceeding.
3. Can I use the same bootable USB drive after reverting it?
Yes, once the USB drive is reverted to its original state, it can be reused for different purposes, including creating a new bootable USB if needed.
4. What file system should I choose for my bootable USB drive?
It depends on your requirements. FAT32 is compatible with both Windows and macOS, while NTFS is suitable for Windows systems only.
5. How long does it take to revert a bootable USB drive?
The time it takes to revert a bootable USB drive depends on factors such as the size of the drive and the speed of your computer. It usually takes only a few minutes.
6. Can I revert a bootable USB drive on a Linux system?
Yes, you can use the ‘GParted’ or ‘Disks’ tool on Linux to format and revert the bootable USB drive back to its original state.
7. Will reverting a bootable USB remove the bootable bootloader?
Yes, the process of reverting a bootable USB drive will remove the bootloader, making it unable to boot an operating system until it is reconfigured.
8. What precautions should I take before reverting a bootable USB drive?
Make sure to back up any important data on the USB drive as reverting it will erase all data. Additionally, ensure you have no ongoing processes using the USB drive before formatting.
9. How do I know if my USB drive is bootable or not?
If your USB drive is bootable, it will contain boot files or an operating system installation. You can check by looking for files such as ‘bootmgr’, ‘boot.ini’, or ‘efi’ in the drive’s root directory.
10. Can I revert a bootable USB drive using command-line tools?
Yes, you can use command-line tools like ‘diskpart’ in Windows or ‘diskutil’ in macOS to revert a bootable USB drive. However, caution is advised while using these tools.
11. What should I do if my bootable USB is write-protected?
If your bootable USB is write-protected, you will need to disable the write protection first. Most USB drives have a physical switch for write protection, so make sure it is turned off before attempting to revert the drive.
12. Is it possible to recover data from a bootable USB after reverting it?
No, reverting a bootable USB drive involves formatting, which erases all data. Therefore, data recovery will not be possible unless you have a backup of the files.