How to retrieve files from external hard drive mac?

If you’ve accidentally deleted important files or your external hard drive has become corrupt, don’t panic – there are ways to recover your data. In this article, we will guide you through the process of retrieving files from an external hard drive on Mac.
Step 1: Check External Hard Drive Connection
The first step is to ensure that your external hard drive is properly connected to your Mac. Make sure all cables are securely plugged in and the drive is receiving power. If necessary, try connecting the drive to a different USB port or use a different cable to rule out any connection issues.
Step 2: Use Time Machine Backup
If you have been regularly backing up your Mac with Time Machine, you’re in luck as it simplifies the file retrieval process. Follow these steps:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your Mac.
2. Open a new Finder window and navigate to the folder where your lost files were located.
3. Click the Time Machine icon in the menu bar and choose “Enter Time Machine.”
4. Browse through the timeline on the right side until you find the desired files or folders.
5. Select the files you want to restore and click the “Restore” button.
Step 3: Utilize Mac’s Built-in Recovery Options
If you don’t have a backup or if the Time Machine backup doesn’t contain the files you need, you can use Mac’s built-in recovery options to retrieve lost data. Follow these steps:
1. Restart your Mac and hold down the Command (⌘) + R keys until the Apple logo appears.
2. Release the keys when you see the macOS Utilities window.
3. Select “Disk Utility” and click “Continue.”
4. Choose your external hard drive from the list on the left side and click “First Aid” at the top of the window.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to repair any errors or issues with your drive.
6. Once the repair process is completed, close Disk Utility and choose “Reinstall macOS” or “Restore from Time Machine Backup” depending on your preference.
Step 4: Use Data Recovery Software
If the above methods fail to retrieve your files or if your external hard drive is physically damaged, you can resort to using data recovery software. **The most effective way to retrieve files from an external hard drive on a Mac is to use reliable data recovery software such as Disk Drill or EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard**. These tools are designed to scan your drive, identify recoverable files, and allow you to restore them to a safe location on your Mac.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I recover permanently deleted files from an external hard drive on Mac?
Yes, you can recover permanently deleted files from an external hard drive using data recovery software like Disk Drill or EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard.
2. What if my external hard drive is not recognized by Mac?
If your external hard drive is not recognized, try connecting it to another USB port, using a different cable, or restarting your Mac.
3. Can I retrieve files from a formatted external hard drive on Mac?
Yes, data recovery software can help you recover files from a formatted external hard drive by scanning for recoverable data.
4. How long does the data recovery process take?
The duration of the data recovery process depends on the size of your external hard drive and the speed of your Mac. It can range from a few minutes to several hours.
5. Can I recover files from a physically damaged external hard drive?
In some cases, data recovery software can still retrieve files from a physically damaged external hard drive, but it’s best to contact professional data recovery services if the drive is severely damaged.
6. Is it possible to recover files if my external hard drive is encrypted?
Yes, with the correct password or encryption key, you can recover files from an encrypted external hard drive using data recovery software.
7. What should I do if my external hard drive is making strange noises?
If your external hard drive is making unusual clicking or grinding noises, it indicates a mechanical failure. In such cases, it’s crucial to stop using the drive immediately and consult professional data recovery services.
8. Can I recover files from a Time Machine backup without an external hard drive?
No, Time Machine backups require an external hard drive to restore files. If you don’t have an external drive, using data recovery software is your best option.
9. Are there any free data recovery software options for Mac?
Yes, there are free data recovery software options available for Mac, such as Disk Drill Basic or Ontrack EasyRecovery.
10. Can I recover files from an external hard drive that has been infected with malware?
Yes, data recovery software can help retrieve files from an externally infected hard drive as long as the malware hasn’t corrupted the files.
11. Can I recover files from an external hard drive that has been physically damaged by water?
In most cases, physically damaged hard drives exposed to water or other liquids are difficult to recover. Professional data recovery services might be necessary in such situations.
12. Are there any preventive measures to avoid data loss from external hard drives?
Regularly backing up your files using Time Machine or cloud storage services, handling your external hard drive with care, and avoiding sudden power loss during file transfers can help prevent data loss from external hard drives.