Have you ever encountered a situation where your USB drive became unbootable after making it bootable? Thankfully, there are ways to restore a bootable USB drive and bring it back to its original state. In this article, we will guide you through the process and provide solutions to common FAQs regarding USB restoration.
How to restore USB from bootable?
Restoring a USB drive from bootable to its original state requires a few simple steps. Follow the guide below to successfully restore your USB:
1. Back up important data: Before proceeding, it is crucial to back up any vital data on the USB drive since the restoration process erases all existing data.
2. Format the USB drive: Plug your USB drive into your computer and open the File Explorer (Windows) or Finder (Mac). Locate your USB drive, right-click on it, and select the “Format” option. Choose the appropriate file system and click on “Start” to format the drive. Formatting will erase all existing data on the USB.
3. Remove bootable files: Once the formatting process is complete, delete any remaining bootable files by selecting them and pressing the “Delete” key. Ensure all bootable files are removed from the USB drive.
4. Restore USB drive: To complete the restoration process, you may need to use specialized software. There are various third-party applications available that can restore a bootable USB drive. Research and download a reliable software tool that suits your needs. Install the software and follow the provided instructions to restore your USB drive.
5. Reboot the USB: After the restoration process, eject and unplug the USB drive from your computer. Reboot the USB to ensure it is free from any remnants of the bootable files. Insert the USB into a different USB port or restart your computer with the USB connected to ensure it is functioning correctly.
Now that you know the steps to restore a USB drive from bootable, let’s address some frequently asked questions related to this topic:
1. Can I restore a bootable USB without formatting it?
No, formatting is essential to remove the bootable files from the USB drive. However, make sure to back up any important data before formatting.
2. Are there any built-in tools in Windows or Mac to restore a bootable USB drive?
Unfortunately, Windows and Mac do not provide built-in tools specifically designed to restore bootable USB drives. Third-party software is required for this task.
3. Can I use the same software to restore any type of bootable USB drive?
Yes, most USB restoration software is compatible with various bootable USB drive types, such as those created for operating system installation or disk utilities.
4. What happens if I don’t remove the bootable files before restoring the USB?
If you skip the step of removing bootable files, the restoration process may fail, resulting in incomplete restoration or errors while restoring.
5. Is it possible to restore a bootable USB on a different operating system?
Yes, you can restore a bootable USB on a different operating system as long as you have compatible restoration software installed. However, ensure the software supports your USB drive’s existing file system.
6. Can I use a USB with bad sectors for bootable restoration?
It is not recommended to use a USB drive with bad sectors for bootable restoration, as these sectors may affect the restoration process and cause further data corruption.
7. Will the restored USB drive be bootable again?
No, the restoration process eliminates the bootable capability of the USB drive. It will revert to a standard storage device, free from any bootable elements.
8. Can I use online tools to restore a bootable USB drive?
While some online tools claim to restore bootable USB drives, it is generally safer to use reputable software downloaded from trusted sources. Be cautious when using online tools, as they may pose security risks.
9. Can restoring a bootable USB drive fix issues with the USB itself?
Restoring a bootable USB drive focuses solely on removing bootable files rather than fixing hardware or connection issues. If the USB drive has physical or electrical problems, restoration may not resolve them.
10. Are there any precautions to take when restoring a bootable USB drive?
Ensure you have a reliable power source during the restoration process to avoid any interruptions that could potentially damage the USB drive or render it unbootable.
11. How do I know if the restoration process was successful?
Once the restoration process is complete, verify that the USB drive is functioning correctly by transferring files or attempting to boot from it. Ensure there are no error messages or unusual behavior.
12. Can I make a USB bootable again after restoring it?
Yes, you can create a bootable USB again by following the appropriate steps and using bootable creation tools specific to the desired purpose, such as installing an operating system or creating a rescue disk.
By following these steps and addressing common FAQs, you can restore a bootable USB drive and use it for various storage purposes. Remember to exercise caution and perform regular backups to prevent data loss.