How to restore files from Toshiba external hard drive?

If you find yourself in a situation where you need to restore files from your Toshiba external hard drive, don’t panic. There are several methods you can try to recover your lost data. Whether you accidentally deleted files or experienced a hard drive failure, follow this step-by-step guide to retrieve your precious data.
Method 1: Using Data Recovery Software
One of the most effective ways to restore files from a Toshiba external hard drive is by using data recovery software. These programs are designed to scan your hard drive for deleted or lost files and help you retrieve them. Follow these steps:
1. Download and install reliable data recovery software such as EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard or Recuva.
2. Connect your Toshiba external hard drive to your computer using a USB cable or appropriate connection method.
3. Launch the data recovery software and select the external hard drive as the target for the scan.
4. Initiate a deep scan of your Toshiba external hard drive to locate all recoverable files.
5. Once the scan is complete, browse through the recovered files and select the ones you want to restore.
6. Choose a safe location on your computer or another storage device to save the recovered files.
Method 2: Checking the Recycle Bin
Before trying data recovery software, it’s worth checking the Recycle Bin on your computer. Sometimes, files deleted from your Toshiba external hard drive might still be present in the Recycle Bin. Here’s what you can do:
1. Open the Recycle Bin on your desktop by double-clicking its icon.
2. Look for the files you want to restore. If you find them, right-click on each file and select “Restore” to return them to their original location on your Toshiba external hard drive.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I recover files from a formatted Toshiba external hard drive?
A1: Yes, you can use data recovery software to retrieve files from a formatted Toshiba external hard drive.
Q2: What if my Toshiba external hard drive is not recognized by my computer?
A2: Try connecting your hard drive to a different USB port or use a different USB cable. If the issue persists, consult a professional for further assistance.
Q3: Can file recovery software retrieve files deleted a long time ago?
A3: In most cases, data recovery software can recover files deleted even months or years ago, as long as the space they occupied on the hard drive hasn’t been overwritten.
Q4: Is it possible to recover files from a physically damaged Toshiba external hard drive?
A4: Physical damage to a hard drive often requires professional assistance. Contact a data recovery service if your Toshiba external hard drive has physical damage.
Q5: Does the size of the Toshiba external hard drive affect the file recovery process?
A5: No, the size of the hard drive does not affect the file recovery process. The recovery software scans the sectors of the hard drive rather than the overall size.
Q6: Is it necessary to purchase paid data recovery software?
A6: While free data recovery software can be effective, paid software often provides more advanced features and better success rates.
Q7: Can I recover files from a Toshiba external hard drive on a Mac?
A7: Yes, data recovery software supports both Windows and Mac operating systems.
Q8: Will recovering files from my Toshiba external hard drive cause data loss on my computer?
A8: No, the recovery process only retrieves lost or deleted files from the hard drive without affecting data on your computer.
Q9: Are there any preventive measures to avoid data loss on my Toshiba external hard drive?
A9: Regularly backing up your files, using reliable antivirus software, and handling your external hard drive with care can help prevent data loss.
Q10: Can I recover files from a Toshiba external hard drive without using any software?
A10: It is possible to recover files manually, but it’s a time-consuming and complex process that often requires technical expertise and may not guarantee success.
Q11: What should I do if the data recovery software does not find my files?
A11: If the software fails to find your files, it’s recommended to consult a professional data recovery service.
Q12: Can I recover specific folders or just individual files?
A12: Data recovery software allows you to recover both individual files and entire folders depending on your needs.