How to restore file history from external hard drive?

If you’ve accidentally deleted or lost important files from your computer, having a file history backup on an external hard drive can be a lifesaver. File history is a useful feature in Windows that allows you to restore previous versions of your files, making it possible to recover data that would otherwise be lost. In this article, we will guide you through the process of restoring file history from an external hard drive and provide answers to some commonly asked questions.
Restoring File History from an External Hard Drive
To restore file history from an external hard drive, follow these steps:
1. **Connect your external hard drive** to your computer using the appropriate cable.
2. **Open the File History settings** by clicking on the Start menu and typing “File History” in the search bar. Then, select “File History settings” from the search results.
3. **Click on the “Restore files from a current backup”** option located on the left-hand side of the File History settings window.
4. **Navigate to your external hard drive** and select the files or folders you want to restore. You can also use the search bar to locate specific files.
5. **Click on the “Restore” button** to begin the file restoration process.
6. **Wait for the restoration process** to complete. This may take some time depending on the size of the files and the speed of your computer.
7. **Once the restoration is finished**, you can access your restored files in their respective locations on your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions about Restoring File History from an External Hard Drive
1. Can I restore files from an external hard drive if I haven’t set up file history previously?
No, file history requires you to set it up beforehand in order to create backup copies of your files.
2. Can I restore individual files from file history instead of restoring everything?
Yes, you can select specific files or folders to restore from your file history backup.
3. What if I don’t have an external hard drive for file history backups?
You can use cloud storage services or network-attached storage (NAS) devices as an alternative to an external hard drive.
4. How often should I back up my files using file history?
It is recommended to set up automatic backups at regular intervals, such as daily or weekly, to ensure your files are consistently protected.
5. Can I restore file history from a different computer?
Yes, as long as you have access to the external hard drive containing the file history backups, you can restore them on any compatible computer.
6. Will file history restore my files to their original locations?
Yes, file history will restore the files to their original locations unless you choose a different location during the restoration process.
7. Can I restore deleted files using file history?
Yes, file history keeps track of previous versions of files, allowing you to restore deleted files if they were present in a previous backup.
8. Can file history restore files from a formatted external hard drive?
No, formatting an external hard drive erases all data, including file history backups. You will not be able to restore files from a formatted drive.
9. How much disk space is required for file history backups?
The amount of disk space required for file history backups depends on the size of the files being backed up and the number of versions being stored.
10. Can I customize the file history settings?
Yes, you can customize file history settings such as the frequency of backups, the duration to keep saved versions, and the folders to include or exclude from backups.
11. Can I restore file history backups on a Mac?
No, file history is a feature available exclusively on Windows operating systems.
12. What if my external hard drive is not recognized by my computer?
Try reconnecting the hard drive or using a different USB port. If the issue persists, there might be a problem with the hard drive itself, and you may need to consult a professional for assistance.
In conclusion, file history provides a convenient way to restore previous versions of your files from an external hard drive backup. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can easily recover your valuable data and protect yourself from accidental file loss. Remember to regularly back up your files to an external hard drive or alternative storage solution to ensure their safety.