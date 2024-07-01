External hard drives are a popular choice for expanding storage capacity on Mac computers. However, there may come a time when you want to restore your external hard drive to its factory settings. Whether you want to erase all the existing data or resolve issues with the drive, restoring it to factory settings can be beneficial. In this article, we will guide you through the process of restoring an external hard drive to factory settings on a Mac.
How to restore external hard drive to factory settings mac?
To restore an external hard drive to factory settings on a Mac, follow these simple steps:
1. Connect your external hard drive:
Start by connecting your external hard drive to your Mac using a USB or Thunderbolt cable. Ensure that the drive is properly connected and recognized by your computer.
2. Open Disk Utility:
Launch the Disk Utility application on your Mac. You can find it in the Utilities folder, which can be accessed through the Applications folder or by using the Spotlight search feature.
3. Select the external hard drive:
In the Disk Utility window, you will see a list of connected drives. Locate and select your external hard drive from the left sidebar.
4. Erase the drive:
Click on the “Erase” button at the top of the Disk Utility window. A new window will appear, allowing you to set the desired erase options.
5. Choose the format and scheme:
In the erase window, select the format you want for your external hard drive. For a Mac-only usage, choose “Mac OS Extended (Journaled)”. If you want to use the drive on both Mac and Windows, select “ExFAT”.
6. Name the drive and select scheme:
Give your external hard drive a name and choose the partition scheme. For most cases, selecting “GUID Partition Map” is recommended. This scheme allows the drive to boot if required.
7. Start the erasure:
Double-check all your settings, ensuring that you have selected the correct drive, format, and scheme. Once satisfied, click on the “Erase” button, and Disk Utility will begin erasing your external hard drive.
8. Wait for the process to complete:
The erasing process may take some time depending on the size of your hard drive. Be patient and wait for Disk Utility to finish erasing your drive.
9. Finished:
Once the erasure process is complete, your external hard drive will be restored to its factory settings. You can now disconnect it from your Mac.
FAQs:
1. How can I backup the data on my external hard drive before restoring it to factory settings?
To back up your data, you can simply copy and paste the files to another location on your Mac, an external storage device, or use a backup software.
2. Will restoring my external hard drive to factory settings delete everything?
Yes, restoring your external hard drive to factory settings will erase all the data on it. Make sure to back up any important files before proceeding.
3. Can I restore an external hard drive to factory settings without using Disk Utility?
Disk Utility is the recommended method for restoring an external hard drive to factory settings on a Mac. It provides a reliable and user-friendly interface to perform this task.
4. What is the difference between Mac OS Extended (Journaled) and ExFAT formats?
Mac OS Extended (Journaled) is a format optimized for macOS, offering better stability and performance. ExFAT, on the other hand, is a format designed for cross-platform compatibility between Mac, Windows, and Linux systems.
5. Can I use the external hard drive after restoring it to factory settings on a Windows computer?
Yes, if you format the drive using the ExFAT format, it will be compatible with both Mac and Windows systems.
6. Will restoring my external hard drive fix performance issues?
Restoring your external hard drive to factory settings can help resolve certain performance issues related to disk errors, corrupted files, or incompatible formats.
7. Can I restore only a specific partition on my external hard drive?
Yes, while using Disk Utility, you can select a specific partition on your external hard drive and restore it to its factory settings, leaving other partitions intact.
8. What should I do if my external hard drive is not recognized by Disk Utility?
If your external hard drive is not recognized by Disk Utility, try connecting it to a different USB port, using a different cable, or testing it on another Mac to rule out any hardware or connection issues.
9. Is it possible to recover the data from an external hard drive after it has been restored to factory settings?
Generally, restoring an external hard drive to factory settings will permanently erase the data. However, there may be professional data recovery services that could potentially recover some or all of the lost data.