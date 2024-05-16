How to restore data from external hard drive mac?

If you are a Mac user, you may have encountered situations in which you accidentally deleted or lost important data from your external hard drive. These incidents can be frustrating, especially when you have put in a lot of effort to create or acquire the lost files. However, there is no need to worry, as there are several effective methods to restore data from an external hard drive on macOS. In this article, we will guide you through the process, step by step.
Understanding the Causes of Data Loss on External Hard Drives
Before diving into the process of data recovery, it is essential to understand the common causes of data loss on external hard drives for Mac. These can include accidental deletion, hardware or software failure, file corruption, formatting, virus attacks, or even physical damage to the drive itself. Regardless of the cause, it is crucial to act swiftly and follow the correct steps to maximize the chances of recovering your precious data.
Step-by-Step Guide to Restoring Data from External Hard Drive on Mac
1. **Connect Your External Hard Drive:** Start by connecting your external hard drive to your Mac using the appropriate cable or port.
2. **Launch Finder:** Open the Finder application on your Mac by clicking on the blue and white smiley face icon located at the bottom of your screen.
3. **Go to Applications:** Locate and open the “Applications” folder within the Finder.
4. **Open Utilities:** Within the Applications folder, open the “Utilities” folder.
5. **Launch Disk Utility:** In the Utilities folder, locate and launch the “Disk Utility” application.
6. **Select the External Hard Drive:** In the Disk Utility window, find and select your external hard drive from the list of available drives.
7. **Click on the “First Aid” Tab:** Once your external hard drive is selected, click on the “First Aid” tab located at the top of the window.
8. **Run First Aid:** Click on the “Run” button to initiate the First Aid process, which will analyze and repair any errors on the drive.
9. **Wait for the Process to Complete:** Allow the First Aid process to complete. This may take some time depending on the size and condition of your external hard drive.
10. **Check the Recovered Data:** After the First Aid process is finished, check your external hard drive to see if your lost or deleted files have been recovered. If not, proceed to the next step.
11. **Utilize Data Recovery Software:** If the previous steps didn’t help you recover your data, consider using reliable data recovery software specifically designed for Mac, such as Disk Drill, EaseUS Data Recovery Wizard, or Stellar Data Recovery.
12. **Follow the Software Instructions:** Download and install the selected data recovery software, and follow the instructions provided to scan and recover your lost data from the external hard drive.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I recover data from an external hard drive that won’t mount on a Mac?
Yes, you can. There are data recovery software options available that can recognize and recover data from a non-mounting external hard drive.
2. What if I accidentally formatted my external hard drive?
Do not panic. Data recovery software can often recover data from a formatted drive, as long as it hasn’t been overwritten.
3. Can I recover permanently deleted files from an external hard drive on Mac?
Yes, it is possible to recover permanently deleted files using data recovery software. However, the success rate depends on various factors, such as the time elapsed since deletion and if the deleted files were overwritten.
4. Are there any free data recovery software options available for Mac?
Yes, some data recovery software offers a free trial version, allowing you to scan and preview recoverable files before making a purchase.
5. Can I recover data from a physically damaged external hard drive?
Data recovery from a physically damaged external hard drive can be challenging. In severe cases, it is recommended to seek professional data recovery services.
6. Will the data recovery software harm my external hard drive?
No, data recovery software is designed to operate safely and does not cause harm to the external hard drive during the recovery process.
7. Can I recover specific file types only?
Yes, most data recovery software allows you to select specific file types for recovery, saving time and storage space.
8. How long does the data recovery process take?
The time required for data recovery varies depending on the size of the external hard drive, the recovery software being used, and the condition of the drive.
9. Can I recover files deleted a long time ago?
It is possible to recover files deleted a long time ago. However, the longer the time elapsed, the higher the probability of the files being overwritten and thus reducing the chances of successful recovery.
10. Can I recover data from an encrypted external hard drive?
Yes, data recovery software can often recover data from encrypted external hard drives if you have the necessary decryption key or password.
11. What should I do if my external hard drive is making strange noises?
If your external hard drive is making unusual noises, it might indicate physical damage. In such cases, it is recommended to turn off the drive immediately and seek professional assistance.
12. Is it better to seek professional data recovery services?
If the data on your external hard drive is highly valuable or if the drive has physical damage, it is advisable to contact professional data recovery services to avoid further data loss.