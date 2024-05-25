Losing data from your iPhone can be a stressful experience, especially if you haven’t backed up your device recently. That’s why it’s essential to regularly create backups of your iPhone to ensure you never lose precious photos, important documents, or any other vital data. While Apple provides its own backup options, you may prefer to store your iPhone backups on an external hard drive for added security and convenience. So, if you’re wondering how to restore backup iPhone from an external hard drive, this article will guide you through the process step by step.
Creating a Backup of Your iPhone on an External Hard Drive
Before we proceed to restoring your iPhone backup, let’s quickly go over how you can create a backup on an external hard drive:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your computer using the appropriate cables.
2. Open iTunes (on a Mac with macOS Catalina 10.15 or later) or Finder (on a Mac with macOS Mojave 10.14 or earlier) and ensure it recognizes your external hard drive.
3. Click on your iPhone icon in the iTunes or Finder sidebar.
4. Under the “Backups” section, check the box that says “Encrypt iPhone backup” if you want to store your sensitive information securely.
5. Click on the “Back Up Now” button to create a backup of your iPhone on the external hard drive.
6. Wait for the backup process to complete, and make sure to keep your external hard drive safely stored.
Now that you have successfully backed up your iPhone on the external hard drive, you are ready to restore it if needed.
Restoring Your iPhone Backup from an External Hard Drive
**How to restore backup iPhone from external hard drive?**
To restore your iPhone backup from an external hard drive, follow these steps:
1. Connect your external hard drive to your computer.
2. Open iTunes (on a Mac with macOS Catalina 10.15 or later) or Finder (on a Mac with macOS Mojave 10.14 or earlier), and ensure your external hard drive is recognized.
3. Click on your iPhone icon in the iTunes or Finder sidebar.
4. Under the “Backups” section, click on the “Restore Backup” button.
5. Select the backup file from your external hard drive that you want to restore.
6. Click on the “Restore” button and wait for the process to complete.
7. Once finished, your iPhone will restart, and you can disconnect it from your computer.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I restore my iPhone from an external hard drive without using iTunes or Finder?
No, to restore your iPhone backup from an external hard drive, you need to use iTunes (macOS Mojave or earlier) or Finder (macOS Catalina or later).
2. Can I restore only specific data from the backup?
No, when you restore your iPhone from a backup, it restores the entire backup, including all the data and settings.
3. Can I restore my iPhone backup from a Time Machine backup instead?
Yes, if you have a Time Machine backup that includes the iPhone backup, you can restore it using Time Machine.
4. Can I restore my iPhone backup from an external hard drive on a Windows computer?
No, the process mentioned above is specific to Mac computers. However, you can still restore iPhone backups from an external hard drive on Windows using third-party software like iMazing.
5. What happens to my current data when I restore from a backup?
Restoring from a backup replaces the current data on your iPhone with the data from the backup. Therefore, it’s crucial to have a recent backup that includes all the data you want to restore.
6. Can I restore an iPhone backup from iCloud and external hard drive simultaneously?
No, you can only restore from either iCloud or an external hard drive backup, not both at the same time.
7. Do I need an internet connection to restore an iPhone from an external hard drive?
No, restoring from an external hard drive backup does not require an internet connection. However, if you need to sign in to your Apple ID for authentication, you will need an internet connection for that step.
8. Can I restore an iPhone backup from an external hard drive directly to a new iPhone?
Yes, you can restore an iPhone backup from an external hard drive directly to a new iPhone during the setup process using the same steps mentioned above.
9. What should I do if my external hard drive is not recognized by iTunes or Finder?
Make sure your external hard drive is properly connected, and try restarting your computer. If the issue persists, check if the external hard drive is formatted correctly for macOS.
10. Can I restore my iPhone backup from multiple external hard drives?
No, you can only restore an iPhone backup from a single external hard drive at a time.
11. How can I ensure the security of my backup on the external hard drive?
Encrypting your iPhone backup with a password while creating it ensures the security of your backup stored on the external hard drive.
12. Do I need to keep my external hard drive connected during the entire restore process?
No, once you select the backup file from the external hard drive and start the restore process, your computer copies the necessary data, and you can safely disconnect the external hard drive.