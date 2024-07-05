Introduction
USB ports are essential in connecting various devices to your computer. However, sometimes these ports can encounter issues that prevent them from functioning properly. In such cases, restarting the USB ports can often resolve the problem. In this article, we will guide you through the process of restarting USB ports in Windows 10.
How to Restart USB Ports Windows 10?
To restart USB ports in Windows 10, follow the steps below:
Step 1: Disconnect USB Devices
Before you can restart the USB ports, it is important to disconnect all connected USB devices from your computer. This includes external hard drives, flash drives, printers, or any other peripheral devices.
Step 2: Access Device Manager
Open the Start menu, type “Device Manager,” and click on the corresponding search result to open the Device Manager window.
Step 3: Locate Universal Serial Bus Controllers
In the Device Manager window, find and expand the category named “Universal Serial Bus controllers” by clicking on the arrow next to it.
Step 4: Restart USB Root Hub
Now, you will see a list of USB Root Hubs displayed under the Universal Serial Bus controllers category. Right-click on each USB Root Hub one by one and select “Disable device.”
Step 5: Enable USB Root Hub
Once you have disabled all the USB Root Hubs, right-click on each disabled USB Root Hub one by one and select “Enable device.”
Step 6: Restart Your Computer
After enabling all the USB Root Hubs, restart your computer. This step ensures that the changes take effect.
Step 7: Reconnect USB Devices
Once your computer has restarted, reconnect all the USB devices that you disconnected in step 1. Now, the USB ports should be working fine.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. My USB ports stopped working after a Windows update. Will restarting the USB ports fix this issue?
Yes, restarting the USB ports can often resolve issues caused by Windows updates.
2. Can I restart USB ports without disconnecting all USB devices?
No, it is essential to disconnect all connected USB devices before restarting the USB ports.
3. How long does it take to restart USB ports in Windows 10?
Restarting USB ports is a quick process and should only take a few minutes to complete.
4. Will restarting USB ports delete any data on my USB devices?
No, restarting USB ports will not delete any data from your USB devices. It is a safe process.
5. Do I need administrative privileges to restart USB ports in Windows 10?
Yes, you need administrative privileges to access the Device Manager and make changes to USB ports.
6. I can’t find the Device Manager in my Start menu. How can I access it?
You can access the Device Manager by pressing the Windows key + X on your keyboard and selecting “Device Manager” from the menu.
7. Can I restart USB ports on a laptop running Windows 10?
Yes, you can restart USB ports on any Windows 10 computer, including laptops.
8. If I disable and enable USB Root Hubs, will I lose any USB functionality?
No, disabling and enabling USB Root Hubs will not permanently disable any USB functionality. It is a temporary measure to restart the ports.
9. Are there any alternative methods to restart USB ports in Windows 10?
Yes, you can also try unplugging your computer’s power cable and holding the power button for a few seconds to drain any residual power.
10. What should I do if restarting USB ports doesn’t solve the issue?
If restarting USB ports doesn’t resolve the problem, you can try updating your USB drivers or seeking further assistance from technical support.
11. Are there any risks involved in restarting USB ports?
No, restarting USB ports poses no significant risks as long as you follow the correct steps and ensure you have a backup of any critical data.
12. Can I restart USB ports on older versions of Windows?
Yes, the process of restarting USB ports is similar for older versions of Windows, but the steps may differ slightly in terms of the user interface.