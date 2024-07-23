How to restart Mac from USB drive?

Are you looking for a way to restart your Mac from a USB drive? Perhaps you want to troubleshoot some issues or reinstall the operating system. Whatever the reason may be, restarting your Mac from a USB drive is a fairly simple process. In this article, we will walk you through the steps you need to follow to achieve this.
Restarting Mac from a USB drive: The Process
To restart your Mac from a USB drive, follow these steps:
Step 1: Prepare the USB drive
Ensure that you have a bootable USB drive containing the macOS installer or the specific utility you need. This drive should be connected to your Mac.
Step 2: Shut down your Mac
Click on the Apple logo in the top-left corner of the screen and select “Shut Down” from the drop-down menu. Wait until your Mac fully powers off before proceeding.
Step 3: Start your Mac in Recovery Mode
Press and hold the power button on your Mac until you see the Apple logo. As soon as it appears, release the power button and hold down the “Option” (⌥) key on your keyboard. This will bring up the Startup Manager.
Step 4: Choose the USB drive
In the Startup Manager, you’ll see all the available startup disks, including your Mac’s internal drive and the connected USB drive. Use the arrow keys to select the USB drive, then press the “Return” key. Your Mac will boot from the USB drive.
Step 5: Use the USB drive
Once your Mac has started up from the USB drive, you can now access the utilities or installer contained in it. Depending on your specific needs, you can reinstall macOS, repair disk errors, restore from a backup, or perform other tasks.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How can I create a bootable USB drive for Mac?
You can create a bootable USB drive by using the macOS installer app or various third-party tools like DiskMaker X or Etcher.
2. Can I use any USB drive to boot my Mac?
No, not every USB drive is bootable. Make sure you have a compatible drive and that it’s formatted correctly.
3. Can I restart my Mac from a USB drive to access a non-macOS operating system?
Yes, you can use this method to boot into other operating systems if you have the necessary setup on the USB drive.
4. Will restarting from a USB drive erase my data?
Not automatically. Restarting from a USB drive is a separate boot process and shouldn’t affect your data unless you choose to reinstall macOS or perform other disk operations.
5. How do I exit from the USB drive and boot back to my regular system?
You can simply restart your Mac without any connected USB drives, and it will boot back into your regular system.
6. Can I create multiple bootable USB drives for different purposes?
Yes, you can create multiple bootable USB drives with different utilities or macOS installers to suit your needs.
7. Can I use a Windows-formatted USB drive for Mac?
Mac can read files from Windows-formatted drives, but for bootable purposes, it’s recommended to format the USB drive in a macOS-compatible format like APFS or Mac OS Extended (Journaled).
8. How long does it take to restart a Mac from a USB drive?
The time it takes to restart depends on the speed of your USB drive and the size of the operation you’re performing.
9. How can I troubleshoot my Mac using a bootable USB drive?
You can use the utilities in the USB drive to repair disk errors, verify permissions, run diagnostics, and perform other troubleshooting tasks.
10. Can I use a USB-C to USB adapter to connect my USB drive to a newer Mac?
Yes, you can use a USB-C to USB adapter to connect your USB drive if your Mac doesn’t have a USB-A port.
11. What do I do if my Mac doesn’t recognize the USB drive?
Ensure that your USB drive is properly formatted and contains a bootable macOS installer. If the issue persists, try using a different USB drive or port.
12. Will restarting from a USB drive fix all software-related issues on my Mac?
While restarting from a USB drive can help resolve many software-related issues, it’s not a guaranteed fix for all problems. It’s always recommended to have regular backups and consult professional help if needed.
Conclusion
Restarting your Mac from a USB drive can be extremely helpful in troubleshooting or reinstalling macOS. By following the steps mentioned above, you’ll be able to easily boot from a USB drive and perform the necessary tasks. Remember to use a bootable USB drive and exercise caution when making any disk-related changes to avoid any unintended consequences.