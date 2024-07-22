How to resize photos on macbook?

Whether you want to reduce the file size of an image or adjust its dimensions to fit a specific requirement, resizing photos on your MacBook is a simple and straightforward process. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to resize photos on MacBook using the built-in Preview app. So, let’s get started!
The easiest way to resize photos on MacBook is by using the Preview app. Simply follow these steps:
1. Open the image you want to resize by double-clicking on it. It will open in the Preview app.
2. In the menu bar, click on “Tools” and select “Adjust Size.” A dialog box will appear.
3. In the dialog box, you can adjust the dimensions of the image by changing the pixel values for width and height. Preview automatically locks the aspect ratio to prevent distortion, so you only need to change one value, and the other will adjust accordingly.
4. Alternatively, you can also select a specific measurement unit (pixels, inches, centimeters) and enter the desired dimensions directly. Preview will automatically convert the values for you.
5. Once you have set the desired dimensions, click on the “OK” button. Preview will resize the image accordingly.
6. Finally, go to the “File” menu, click on “Save,” and choose a location to save the resized image.
That’s it! You have successfully resized your photo on MacBook using the Preview app.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I resize multiple photos at once?
No, the built-in Preview app does not allow batch resizing of photos. You will need to resize each photo individually.
2. Will resizing a photo reduce its quality?
Yes, resizing a photo can lead to a slight loss in image quality due to the compression involved. However, if you resize it moderately, the difference may not be noticeable.
3. How can I maintain the aspect ratio of the image while resizing?
When using Preview, you don’t need to worry about maintaining the aspect ratio. It automatically locks the aspect ratio, so you only need to change one dimension, and the other will adjust proportionally.
4. Can I resize photos to a specific file size?
No, the Preview app does not allow you to resize photos specifically to a file size. However, you can indirectly reduce the file size by adjusting the dimensions.
5. Is there an alternative app for resizing photos on MacBook?
Yes, several third-party apps are available for resizing photos on MacBook, such as Adobe Photoshop, Pixelmator, and GIMP.
6. Can I resize photos using keyboard shortcuts?
Unfortunately, the Preview app does not offer specific keyboard shortcuts for resizing photos. However, general macOS shortcuts like Command+C (Copy) and Command+V (Paste) work within the app.
7. Can I resize photos to a specific aspect ratio?
Yes, you can specify a custom aspect ratio in the Preview app. When adjusting the dimensions, click on the drop-down menu next to the width or height value and select “Custom.” Enter your desired aspect ratio into the fields provided.
8. Does resizing a photo affect its resolution?
Yes, resizing a photo changes its resolution. When you decrease the image dimensions, the resolution increases, resulting in a crisper image. Increasing the dimensions can cause a decrease in resolution and potential loss of quality.
9. Can I resize photos without cropping them?
Yes, using the Preview app, you can resize photos without cropping them. The app automatically maintains the aspect ratio to prevent any unwanted cropping.
10. Can I revert back to the original photo size after resizing?
No, once you have resized and saved a photo, the changes are permanent. It is always a good idea to keep a backup of the original photo before resizing.
11. Are there any online tools available for resizing photos on MacBook?
Yes, there are various online tools like ResizeImage.net, Picresize.com, and BulkResizePhotos.com that allow you to resize photos without the need for additional software.
12. Can I resize photos taken with my iPhone on MacBook?
Absolutely! You can resize photos taken with your iPhone on MacBook using the Preview app or any other image editing software. Simply transfer the photos from your iPhone to your MacBook and follow the resizing steps mentioned earlier.
With the easy-to-use Preview app, resizing photos on your MacBook becomes a hassle-free process. Whether you need to resize photos for social media, email attachments, or specific project requirements, now you have the knowledge to do so effortlessly. Just remember to keep a backup of important photos before making any changes!