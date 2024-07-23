**How to Reset Your Keyboard on iPhone**
The keyboard is an integral part of our iPhone experience, allowing us to effortlessly communicate through texts, emails, and more. However, there may be times when the keyboard is not functioning properly, causing frustration and hindering our productivity. But fear not, as resetting the keyboard on your iPhone can often resolve such issues and restore its normal functionality. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to reset your keyboard on iPhone, ensuring a smooth typing experience once again.
To reset your keyboard on iPhone, follow these simple steps:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. In the “General” settings, swipe down and select “Keyboard.”
4. Tap on “Keyboards” to see a list of the keyboards you currently have installed on your iPhone.
5. Swipe left on the keyboard you wish to reset and tap on the “Delete” button.
6. Confirm the deletion by tapping “Delete” again when prompted.
7. Once the keyboard is deleted, tap on the “+” button to add a new keyboard.
8. Choose the keyboard you just deleted from the list of available keyboards.
9. Tap on the newly added keyboard to enable it.
To reset your keyboard on your iPhone, open the "Settings" app, go to "General," select "Keyboard," swipe left on the keyboard you want to reset, tap "Delete," and then add it back by selecting it from the list of available keyboards.
FAQs About Resetting the Keyboard on iPhone
**1. Will resetting my keyboard delete all my saved text predictions?**
No, resetting the keyboard on your iPhone will not delete your saved text predictions as they are associated with your Apple ID.
**2. Can I reset the keyboard for specific apps only?**
No, the keyboard reset affects all the apps on your iPhone as it is a system-wide setting.
**3. Do I need to restart my iPhone after resetting the keyboard?**
No, restarting your iPhone is not necessary after resetting the keyboard.
**4. Will resetting the keyboard remove any third-party keyboards I have installed?**
Yes, resetting the keyboard will remove any third-party keyboards you have installed. You will need to re-enable them after the reset.
**5. Why should I reset my keyboard?**
Resetting your keyboard can fix various issues like typing lag, incorrect word suggestions, and unresponsive keys.
**6. Can I reset the keyboard to default settings?**
Yes, resetting the keyboard essentially restores it to its default settings.
**7. What if I don’t want to delete the keyboard permanently?**
You can temporarily disable the keyboard by selecting another keyboard from the list without deleting it permanently.
**8. Will resetting the keyboard affect my autocorrect settings?**
No, resetting the keyboard does not affect your autocorrect settings. It only resets the keyboard’s performance.
**9. Can I reset the keyboard without going into settings?**
No, currently, resetting the keyboard can only be done through the “Settings” app on your iPhone.
**10. Will resetting the keyboard help if my keys are sticking?**
If your keys are physically sticking, resetting the keyboard will not help. In that case, you may need to contact Apple Support or visit an authorized service center.
**11. What if I reset the wrong keyboard by mistake?**
If you accidentally reset the wrong keyboard, you can simply add it back by following the steps mentioned above.
**12. How often should I reset my keyboard?**
You don’t need to reset your keyboard regularly. Only reset it if you encounter persistent issues with its performance.
Resetting the keyboard on your iPhone is a simple yet effective solution for dealing with keyboard-related problems. By following the above steps and taking advantage of this feature, you can quickly resolve any issues you may encounter while typing on your iPhone.