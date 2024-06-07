How to reset Windows 10 with USB drive?

If you are experiencing issues with your Windows 10 operating system and need to start fresh, resetting it can often resolve the problem. Windows 10 provides a built-in feature that allows you to easily reset your system to its original state. In this article, we will guide you step-by-step on how to reset Windows 10 with a USB drive.
Before You Begin
Before proceeding with the reset process, it is essential to ensure that you have the following:
– A USB drive with at least 8GB of free space.
– A stable internet connection to download the necessary files.
– A backup of your important files, as resetting Windows 10 will remove all personal data.
Creating a Windows 10 USB Recovery Drive
The first step is to create a USB recovery drive that will be used to reset your Windows 10 system. Follow these steps to create one:
- Insert the USB drive into an available USB port on your computer.
- Search for “Recovery Drive” in the Windows search bar and click on the “Create a recovery drive” option.
- When the “Recovery Drive” window appears, ensure that the “Back up system files to the recovery drive” option is checked. Click “Next.”
- Select the USB drive you inserted and click “Next” to start the process.
- Windows will then download the necessary files and create the recovery drive. This may take some time.
- Once the process is complete, click “Finish.” Your USB recovery drive is now ready.
Resetting Windows 10 with the USB Drive
To reset Windows 10 using the USB recovery drive, follow these steps:
- Insert the USB recovery drive into an available USB port on your computer.
- Restart your computer and enter the boot menu. The key to access the boot menu may vary depending on your computer manufacturer. Common keys include F2, F8, F10, or Del.
- When the boot menu appears, use the arrow keys to select the USB drive as the boot device. Press “Enter” to continue.
- Windows will now load the recovery environment from the USB drive.
- In the recovery environment, select your preferred language and keyboard layout.
- Click on “Troubleshoot” and then select “Reset this PC.”
- Choose either the “Keep my files” or “Remove everything” option, depending on your preference. The former will keep your personal files intact, while the latter will remove all files, including apps and settings.
- If prompted, select either “Just remove my files” or “Remove files and clean the drive.” The latter provides a more thorough cleaning of your drive.
- Click “Reset” and follow the on-screen instructions to proceed with the reset process.
- Once the reset process is complete, your Windows 10 system will be restored to its original state.
- Remove the USB recovery drive and start setting up your computer anew.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q: Can I use any USB drive to create a recovery drive?
A: No, it is recommended to use a new or empty USB drive for creating a recovery drive to avoid any data loss.
Q: Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive?
A: Yes, you can use a DVD to create a recovery disc instead of a USB drive, but the process differs slightly.
Q: Will resetting Windows 10 remove my licensed software?
A: Yes, resetting Windows 10 will remove all installed software, including licensed applications. Make sure you have the necessary license keys for reinstalling them.
Q: Can I recover my personal files after resetting Windows 10?
A: No, resetting Windows 10 will delete all personal files from your system. Ensure you have a backup before proceeding.
Q: Does resetting Windows 10 require an internet connection?
A: No, an internet connection is only needed during the creation of the USB recovery drive. The actual reset process does not require an internet connection.
Q: How long does the resetting process take?
A: The duration of the resetting process can vary depending on your computer’s hardware and the chosen reset option. It can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours.
Q: Will resetting Windows 10 remove viruses?
A: Resetting Windows 10 will remove all installed software, including viruses. However, it is recommended to use an antivirus program to scan the system after the reset process.
Q: Can I cancel the resetting process once it has started?
A: No, once the resetting process has started, it cannot be canceled. Ensure you have backed up all essential files before proceeding.
Q: Do I need an administrator account to reset Windows 10?
A: Yes, you need to be logged in with an administrator account to reset Windows 10.
Q: Will I need to reinstall Windows after resetting Windows 10 with a USB drive?
A: No, resetting Windows 10 using a USB drive does not require reinstalling the entire operating system.
Q: Will resetting Windows 10 fix all my computer’s issues?
A: Resetting Windows 10 can resolve many common issues, but it may not fix hardware-related problems. Contact a professional if you suspect hardware failure.