**How to Reset USB Ports on Mac Terminal?**
If you’re experiencing issues with your USB ports on your Mac, it could be due to various reasons such as a device not being recognized, slow data transfer, or a USB port not working properly. In such cases, resetting the USB ports on your Mac using Terminal can often be an effective troubleshooting step. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to reset USB ports on Mac Terminal.
1. **Open the Terminal:** To begin, go to Applications > Utilities and launch Terminal.
2. **Identify the USB Ports:** Type the command “system_profiler SPUSBDataType” in Terminal and press Enter. This will display detailed information about the USB devices connected to your Mac. Take note of the USB port(s) you want to reset.
3. **Unload USB Kernel Extensions:** To reset the USB ports, you’ll need to unload the USB kernel extensions. Type the command “sudo kextunload -b com.apple.driver.AppleUSBFTDI” in Terminal and press Enter. Replace “com.apple.driver.AppleUSBFTDI” with the appropriate driver name for your USB port(s).
4. **Enter Your Password:** Terminal will prompt you to enter your administrator password for the Mac. Enter it and press Enter. Please note that when you type your password, no characters are displayed on the screen. Press Enter again to confirm.
5. **Relaunch the USB Kernel Extensions:** After unloading the USB kernel extensions, you need to reload them. Type the command “sudo kextload -b com.apple.driver.AppleUSBFTDI” in Terminal and press Enter. Again, replace “com.apple.driver.AppleUSBFTDI” with the appropriate driver name.
6. **Wait for Process Completion:** Terminal will process the command, and it may take a few moments. Once done, you’ll see no error messages displayed in Terminal.
7. **Restart Your Mac:** To complete the USB port reset process, restart your Mac. After your Mac starts again, your USB ports should be reset.
Resetting your USB ports using Terminal can often resolve issues related to connectivity, recognition, and performance. However, it’s essential to note that this method is best suited for advanced users, and caution should be exercised during the process.
**Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)**
1. Can resetting USB ports on Mac Terminal fix all USB-related issues?
No, resetting USB ports can resolve most common USB issues, but it may not fix hardware problems or issues with specific devices.
2. Does resetting USB ports delete any data?
No, resetting USB ports does not delete any data from your devices or the Mac.
3. Will resetting USB ports affect other Mac functions?
Resetting USB ports only affects USB connectivity. It should not impact other Mac functions or settings.
4. Can I reset USB ports individually?
Yes, you can reset USB ports individually by specifying the appropriate driver name in Terminal.
5. What if the USB kernel extension is not found?
If the USB kernel extension is not found, it could mean that the driver is different or that the USB port does not have a specific kernel extension.
6. How do I know which USB kernel extension to unload?
You can use the command “system_profiler SPUSBDataType” to identify the USB port and determine the corresponding kernel extension to unload.
7. What if I can’t access Terminal on my Mac?
If you’re unable to access Terminal, you can try resetting the USB ports by restarting your Mac and resetting the SMC (System Management Controller).
8. Will resetting USB ports solve slow data transfer issues?
Resetting USB ports can sometimes improve slow data transfer issues by resetting the USB controller and its associated software.
9. Can I reset USB ports without using Terminal?
Yes, you can also try resetting the USB ports by restarting your Mac, resetting the SMC, or using an automated macOS tool like USB Overdrive.
10. Is resetting USB ports a permanent solution?
While resetting USB ports can often solve temporary issues, persistent or hardware-related problems may require further troubleshooting or professional assistance.
11. Is it necessary to unload and reload the USB kernel extension?
Unloading and reloading the USB kernel extension is a crucial step in resetting the USB ports, as it refreshes the connection between the hardware and software components.
12. Can I use a different command to unload and reload the USB kernel extension?
Yes, you can use alternative commands such as “sudo kextunload” and “sudo kextload” followed by the appropriate driver name in Terminal to unload and reload the USB kernel extension.