**How to Reset Tire Pressure Monitor BMW**
The tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) in a BMW plays a crucial role in ensuring your safety on the road. It constantly monitors the air pressure in your tires and alerts you when the pressure drops below the recommended level. However, there may be times when you need to reset the tire pressure monitor in your BMW. In this article, we will walk you through the process of resetting the TPMS, step by step.
**
How to Reset Tire Pressure Monitor BMW?
**
Resetting the tire pressure monitor in your BMW involves a simple procedure that can be completed in a few minutes. Just follow these steps:
1. Start with your BMW parked and the ignition turned off.
2. Locate the tire pressure reset button. In most BMW models, it is located inside the glovebox. Open the glovebox and look for a small button labeled “Set” or “TPM Reset.” It may be on the left side or the back of the glovebox, depending on the model.
3. Press and hold the tire pressure reset button until the TPMS indicator light on the dashboard blinks three times. This indicates that the system has entered the reset mode.
4. Now, start your BMW and drive it at a speed above 25 mph (40 km/h) for at least 10 minutes. The TPMS will recalibrate and recognize the new tire pressures.
5. After completing the drive, the TPMS indicator light should turn off, indicating that the reset was successful.
**FAQs**
**
1. Why is it important to reset the tire pressure monitor BMW?
**
Resetting the TPMS is necessary when you replace your tires, rotate them, or if the warning light remains on even after inflating your tires to the correct pressure. It ensures that the TPMS continues to provide accurate readings.
**
2. What should I do if my BMW doesn’t have a tire pressure reset button in the glovebox?
**
If your BMW doesn’t have a reset button inside the glovebox, you can usually find it in the trunk. Look for a small compartment on the side of the trunk, directly behind the wheel well. The reset button should be located there.
**
3. Can I reset the TPMS on my BMW by disconnecting the battery?
**
Disconnecting the battery will not reset the TPMS on your BMW. You must follow the specific reset procedure to recalibrate the system.
**
4. What happens if I don’t reset the tire pressure monitor in my BMW?
**
If you don’t reset the TPMS, it may continue to display inaccurate readings, leading to a potential safety risk. Additionally, the warning light may remain illuminated even if there is no issue with your tire pressures.
**
5. Do I need any special tools to reset the TPMS on my BMW?
**
No, you don’t need any special tools to reset the TPMS in your BMW. The procedure can be done using the buttons in the glovebox or trunk.
**
6. How often should I reset the tire pressure monitor BMW?
**
There is no need to reset the TPMS regularly unless you have replaced or rotated your tires. However, it is a good practice to check your tire pressures regularly to ensure optimal driving conditions.
**
7. Can I reset the TPMS on my BMW without driving it for 10 minutes?
**
Driving your BMW for at least 10 minutes helps the TPMS recalibrate and accurately measure the tire pressures. It is recommended to follow this step for a successful reset.
**
8. My TPMS light is still on after completing the reset. What should I do?
**
If the TPMS light remains illuminated after completing the reset, it may indicate an issue with the system itself. In such cases, it is advisable to visit a BMW dealership or a certified technician for further diagnosis.
**
9. Can I reset the TPMS on my BMW myself or should I take it to a professional?
**
You can reset the TPMS on your BMW yourself by following the step-by-step procedure mentioned earlier. However, if you are unsure or uncomfortable with performing the reset, you can always seek assistance from a professional technician.
**
10. How long does it take to reset the TPMS on a BMW?
**
The entire TPMS reset process in a BMW typically takes around 15 minutes, including the driving portion.
**
11. Will resetting the TPMS affect the settings in my BMW?
**
Resetting the TPMS will not affect any other settings in your BMW. It only recalibrates the tire pressure monitoring system.
**
12. Can I reset the TPMS on my BMW if it has aftermarket tires?
**
Yes, you can reset the TPMS on your BMW even if it has aftermarket tires. The procedure remains the same, regardless of the type or brand of tires installed.