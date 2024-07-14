If you are experiencing persistent issues with your Surface laptop, or if you simply want to start afresh, resetting your device can be a useful solution. Resetting your Surface laptop will remove all your files, apps, and settings, returning it to its original out-of-the-box state. In this article, we will guide you through the steps of how to reset a Surface laptop effectively.
Backup Your Important Files
Before you proceed with the reset process, it is crucial to back up any important files and documents you have on your Surface laptop. This will ensure that you won’t lose any precious data during the reset.
Plug in Your Surface Laptop
It is recommended to keep your Surface laptop connected to a power source during the reset process to prevent any interruptions caused by insufficient battery.
How to Reset Surface Laptop?
Step 1: Open the Start Menu
Click on the Start button located at the lower-left corner of your laptop screen.
Step 2: Open the Settings Menu
Within the Start menu, locate and click on the gear-shaped Settings icon. Alternatively, you can press the Windows key + I on your keyboard simultaneously to open the Settings menu directly.
Step 3: Access the Update & Security Section
In the Settings menu, find and click on “Update & Security.”
Step 4: Choose Recovery
Within the Update & Security section, select “Recovery” from the options on the left-hand side.
Step 5: Start the Reset Process
Under the “Reset this PC” section, click on the “Get started” button.
Step 6: Select Your Reset Option
You will be presented with two options: “Keep my files” or “Remove everything.” Choose the option that suits your needs. If you want to erase everything, including personal files, choose “Remove everything.”
Step 7: Confirm Your Actions
A warning message will appear, informing you that all your files and apps will be permanently removed. If you are sure about resetting your Surface laptop, click on “Next” to proceed.
Step 8: Reset Process Initiated
Your Surface laptop will now begin the reset process. The process may take some time, and your laptop might restart several times. Avoid turning off your laptop during this process.
Step 9: Set Up Your Surface Laptop
Once the reset process is complete, your Surface laptop will restart and present you with the initial setup screen. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up your laptop as if it were brand new.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How long does it take to reset a Surface laptop?
The duration of the reset process can vary depending on the specifications of your Surface laptop and the amount of data to be erased. On average, it can take anywhere from 20 minutes to over an hour.
2. Will resetting my Surface laptop delete Windows?
No, resetting your Surface laptop will not delete Windows. It will only remove your files, apps, and settings, restoring it to the default Windows installation.
3. Is it necessary to back up my files before resetting?
Yes, it is highly recommended to back up your important files before performing a reset to avoid losing any data.
4. Can I cancel the reset process once it has started?
Once the reset process has started, it is not advisable to cancel it. Doing so can result in a partially reset device, leading to further complications.
5. Will resetting my Surface laptop fix software issues?
Yes, resetting your Surface laptop can resolve various software-related issues by removing any conflicting settings or corrupt files.
6. What happens if I choose the “Keep my files” option?
If you select the “Keep my files” option during the reset process, Windows will remove all apps and settings but retain your personal files.
7. Do I need an internet connection to reset my Surface laptop?
While an internet connection is not necessary to initiate the reset process, it is recommended to have one to reinstall the latest version of Windows and receive important updates.
8. Will resetting my Surface laptop remove pre-installed apps?
Yes, resetting your laptop will remove all pre-installed apps, reverting it to the default Windows installation.
9. Can I reset my Surface laptop using the recovery partition?
Yes, you also have the option to reset your Surface laptop using the recovery partition. Simply hold down the Shift key on your keyboard while selecting the Restart option from the Start menu, and then choose Troubleshoot > Reset this PC.
10. Will resetting my Surface laptop void the warranty?
No, resetting your Surface laptop will not void the warranty. However, if you encounter any hardware-related issues, it is best to contact Microsoft Support.
11. Should I remove the microSD card before resetting?
It is advisable to remove the microSD card from your Surface laptop before performing a reset to prevent any data loss or potential issues.
12. Can I reset my Surface laptop without a password?
Yes, you can reset your Surface laptop even if you have forgotten your password by accessing the recovery options during the startup process.