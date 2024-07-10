How to reset pc with usb?

Resetting your PC can be a useful solution when you encounter system crashes, performance issues, or want to clean your computer of unnecessary data. While there are various ways to reset a PC, using a USB drive is a convenient and effective method. In this article, we will guide you through the process of resetting your PC with a USB drive.
What You Will Need:
– USB drive (with at least 8GB of storage)
– Access to a working computer
– Internet connection
Step 1: Create a Windows 10 Installation Media
The first step in resetting your PC with a USB drive is to create a Windows 10 installation media. Follow these steps to accomplish this:
1. **Use a web browser to navigate to Microsoft’s official website**.
2. **Search for the media creation tool and click on the download link**.
3. **Run the downloaded file** and follow the on-screen instructions to create installation media.
4. **Choose the USB flash drive option** when prompted to select the media to use.
5. **Insert your USB drive** into the computer and select it as the destination for the Windows 10 installation files.
6. **Wait for the tool to complete the process** of creating the installation media.
Step 2: Prepare Your PC for Reset
After successfully creating the installation media, the next step is to prepare your PC for the reset. To do this, follow these steps:
1. **Back up your important files** to an external drive or cloud storage service.
2. **Connect the USB drive** containing the Windows 10 installation files to your PC.
3. **Restart your computer** and enter the BIOS settings by pressing the appropriate key (usually displayed during startup).
4. **Change the boot order** in the BIOS to prioritize the USB drive as the bootable device.
5. **Save the changes** and exit the BIOS settings.
Step 3: Reset Your PC
Now that you have prepared your PC, you can proceed with resetting it using the USB drive. Follow these steps:
1. **Restart your computer** and boot from the USB drive.
2. **Wait for the Windows 10 setup to load** and select your language preferences.
3. **Click on “Install Now”** to start the installation process.
4. **Accept the license terms** and choose the “Custom” installation option.
5. **Select the drive where your current Windows installation is located** and click on “Next”.
6. **Follow the on-screen instructions** to complete the installation process.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use a USB drive smaller than 8GB for creating the installation media?
No, it is recommended to use a USB drive with at least 8GB of storage to ensure that it can accommodate the necessary files.
2. Can I reset my PC with a USB drive if I don’t have access to another computer?
Unfortunately, no. You will need access to a working computer to create the Windows 10 installation media.
3. What happens to my files and programs during the PC reset?
During the reset process, all your personal files and programs will be removed. It is crucial to back up your important data before proceeding.
4. Will resetting my PC remove viruses and malware?
Yes, resetting your PC will remove viruses and malware. However, it is always recommended to use a reliable antivirus software for complete protection.
5. Can I create a Windows 10 installation media using a Mac?
Yes, you can create a Windows 10 installation media using a Mac by following the official instructions provided by Microsoft.
6. Can I use a USB drive with existing data for creating the installation media?
No, the creation process will erase all existing data on the USB drive. Make sure to back up any important files before proceeding.
7. Is it necessary to change the boot order in the BIOS settings?
Yes, changing the boot order is necessary to ensure that your PC boots from the USB drive instead of the internal storage.
8. Will resetting my PC revert it to the original factory settings?
Yes, resetting your PC will restore it to the original factory settings, similar to when you first purchased it.
9. How long does the PC reset process take?
The time taken for the reset process may vary depending on your PC’s specifications, but it usually takes around 30 minutes to an hour.
10. Will I need to enter my Windows product key during the installation?
If your PC came with Windows 10 pre-installed, the product key will automatically be detected during the installation process. Otherwise, you may need to enter it manually.
11. Can I cancel the PC reset process once it has started?
It is not recommended to cancel the PC reset process once it has started, as it may lead to system instability. Ensure that you have backed up all necessary files before proceeding.
12. Do I need an internet connection to reset my PC with a USB?
An internet connection is not required to reset your PC with a USB drive. However, you will need an internet connection to download the Windows 10 installation files during the creation of the media.