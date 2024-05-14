How to reset password Windows 10 with usb?

Losing or forgetting a Windows 10 password can be frustrating, especially when it prevents you from accessing your important files and documents. Fortunately, there is a solution to reset your password using a USB drive. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to reset a Windows 10 password using a USB.
Step 1: Prepare a USB Drive
Before we begin, ensure you have a USB flash drive available. This drive will be used to create a password reset disk. Please note that this method only works if you have previously created a password reset disk or if you are using a local account in Windows 10.
Step 2: Create the Password Reset Disk
1. Start by inserting the USB drive into a working computer or laptop.
2. Press the Windows key and search for “Password Reset Disk” in the Start menu.
3. Select the “Create a password reset disk” option.
4. The Forgotten Password Wizard will open. Click “Next” to proceed.
5. Choose your USB drive from the list and click “Next.”
6. Enter your current password and click “Next” to create the password reset disk.
7. Once the process is complete, click “Finish.”
Step 3: Resetting Your Windows 10 Password
1. On the login screen of the Windows 10 computer, insert the USB drive you created earlier.
2. Enter an incorrect password and click “OK” or press Enter.
3. A “Reset Password” link should appear below the password box. Click on it.
4. The Password Reset Wizard will open. Click “Next” to proceed.
5. Select your USB drive from the list and click “Next.”
6. Enter your new password and a hint (optional), then click “Next” to change the password.
7. Finally, click “Finish” to complete the process.
How to Reset Windows 10 Password with USB:
Answer: To reset the Windows 10 password with a USB, you need to follow these steps: create a password reset disk using a USB drive, then use it to reset the password on the Windows 10 login screen.
FAQs:
1. Can I use any USB drive to create a password reset disk?
Answer: Yes, you can use any USB flash drive as long as it has enough capacity to store the password reset information.
2. Can I reset the password for a Microsoft account with this method?
Answer: No, this method only works for resetting the password of a local account on Windows 10.
3. What happens to all my files and data after resetting the password?
Answer: Resetting the password for your Windows 10 account will not delete or affect any of your files or data.
4. Do I need to have administrator privileges to reset the password?
Answer: No, this method can be used by any user with a password reset disk for their local account.
5. Can I create a password reset disk on another Windows version and use it in Windows 10?
Answer: No, password reset disks created on different Windows versions are not compatible with each other.
6. Can I use the password reset disk multiple times?
Answer: Yes, the password reset disk can be used multiple times until it is replaced or another password reset disk is created.
7. Can I create a password reset disk if I’m already logged in to Windows?
Answer: No, the password reset disk can only be created when you have access to your account and password.
8. Is the password reset disk specific to a single user account?
Answer: Yes, each user account in Windows 10 requires a separate password reset disk.
9. Can I use a CD or DVD instead of a USB drive to create the password reset disk?
Answer: Yes, you can use a CD or DVD instead of a USB drive to create the password reset disk using the same method.
10. Can I reset the password without a password reset disk?
Answer: Yes, there are other methods available to reset the password in Windows 10, such as using a Microsoft account or the command prompt.
11. What should I do if I forgot to create a password reset disk?
Answer: If you haven’t created a password reset disk, you can still reset the password using other methods like using a Microsoft account or specialized third-party software.
12. Is it necessary to restart the computer after resetting the password?
Answer: No, a restart is not required after resetting the password. You can simply log in using the new password without restarting the computer.