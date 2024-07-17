How to reset my ASUS laptop?

If your ASUS laptop has been facing performance issues or software glitches, resetting it can often help to resolve these issues. Resetting your laptop will restore it to its factory settings, eliminating any problems that may have built up over time. In this article, we will walk you through the process of resetting your ASUS laptop.
Resetting an ASUS laptop is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to reset your ASUS laptop:
1. **Back Up Your Data:** Before resetting your laptop, it is crucial to back up all your important files and documents to an external storage device or cloud storage.
2. **Plug in Your Laptop:** Connect your ASUS laptop to a power outlet to ensure that it doesn’t run out of battery during the reset process.
3. **Access Settings:** Click on the Windows Start button and select the “Settings” gear icon from the Start menu.
4. **Open Update & Security:** In the Settings menu, click on the “Update & Security” option.
5. **Choose Recovery:** Within the Update & Security menu, select the “Recovery” tab located on the left-hand side.
6. **Reset This PC:** Under the Recovery section, click on the “Get started” button under the **Reset this PC** heading.
7. **Choose Reset Option:** You will be presented with two reset options:
– **Keep My Files:** This option allows you to reset your laptop while keeping your personal files intact.
– **Remove Everything:** This option erases everything on your laptop, including your personal files.
8. **Selection Confirmation:** Select the desired reset option, review the information on the next page, and click on the “Next” button.
9. **Begin Reset Process:** You may be prompted to insert your Windows installation media, such as a USB drive. Follow any on-screen instructions and click on the “Reset” button to initiate the reset process.
10. **Wait for Reset to Complete:** Your ASUS laptop will now reset itself to its factory settings. This process may take some time, so remain patient.
11. **Reconfigure Your Laptop:** Once the reset is complete, you will need to set up your laptop again, just like when you first purchased it. Follow the on-screen instructions to configure your laptop with your desired settings.
12. **Restore Your Backed-Up Data:** After completing the initial setup, you can now restore your backed-up files onto your ASUS laptop.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I recover my data after resetting my ASUS laptop?
Yes, if you selected the “Keep My Files” option while resetting your laptop, your personal files will be retained.
2. How long does the reset process take?
The duration of the reset process can vary depending on your laptop’s specifications. Generally, it takes around 1 to 3 hours.
3. Do I need any installation media for the reset?
In some cases, you may be required to have a Windows installation media, such as a USB drive, for the reset process. Follow any on-screen instructions if prompted.
4. Will resetting my laptop remove viruses?
Yes, resetting your laptop will remove most types of viruses and malware. However, it is still recommended to have an updated antivirus program installed.
5. Can I cancel the reset process once it has started?
It is not recommended to interrupt the reset process once it has started, as it may lead to data corruption or other issues.