Using a smartphone has become an integral part of our daily lives, and typing on our Android devices is something we do constantly. However, there are times when our keyboard may start behaving strangely or freeze altogether. In such situations, it can be quite frustrating. The good news is that there is a simple fix for this issue – resetting the keyboard on Android. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to reset the keyboard on Android and provide answers to some related questions you may have.
How to Reset Keyboard on Android?
To reset the keyboard on your Android device and resolve any issues it may be experiencing, follow these steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.
2. Navigate to the “System” or “System and Device” option.
3. Select “Languages & input.”
4. Tap on “Virtual keyboard” or “On-screen keyboard.”
5. Depending on your device, you may need to select “Gboard” or the keyboard app you are using.
6. Choose the “Storage” or “Clear storage” option.
7. Confirm your selection by tapping “OK” on the pop-up message.
8. Restart your device to complete the reset process.
9. After rebooting, you may need to reconfigure your keyboard settings to your preferences.
This straightforward process will reset your keyboard and should resolve any issues you were experiencing with it. Now, let’s answer some frequently asked questions about resetting the keyboard on Android.
FAQs:
1. Why would I need to reset my keyboard on Android?
Sometimes, the keyboard on your Android device may start malfunctioning or freeze. Resetting it can often fix these issues.
2. Will resetting the keyboard remove any data?
No, resetting the keyboard on Android will not remove any data from your device. It simply resets the keyboard settings.
3. Can I use a different keyboard after resetting?
Yes, after resetting the keyboard, you can continue using the same keyboard app or switch to a different one from the options available on the Play Store.
4. My keyboard is lagging. Will resetting it solve the lag issue?
Resetting the keyboard is one of the steps you can take to resolve a lagging keyboard, but it may not always guarantee a solution. Other factors, such as the device’s performance or other apps running in the background, could also contribute to keyboard lag.
5. What other troubleshooting steps can I try if resetting the keyboard doesn’t work?
If resetting the keyboard doesn’t solve the issue, you can try clearing the cache and data of the keyboard app, or even uninstalling and reinstalling it. Restarting the device and ensuring it is running on the latest software version can also help.
6. Will resetting the keyboard remove my saved words and personal settings?
No, resetting the keyboard will not remove your saved words or personal settings. However, if you uninstall and reinstall the keyboard app entirely, you may lose your personal settings and saved words.
7. How often should I reset my keyboard?
It is not necessary to routinely reset your keyboard. Resetting should only be done when you are experiencing issues with the keyboard’s functionality.
8. Will resetting the keyboard improve typing accuracy?
Resetting the keyboard may improve typing accuracy if the issue was related to a glitch or a misconfiguration. However, if typing accuracy is consistently a problem, it may be worth exploring keyboard apps that offer more advanced features or options.
9. Do I need to download any additional apps to reset my keyboard?
No, you do not need to download any additional apps to reset the keyboard on Android. The necessary settings are available within the system settings of your device.
10. Will resetting the keyboard delete my keyboard history?
No, resetting the keyboard will not delete your keyboard history. It only resets the settings and resolves any issues with the keyboard’s functionality.
11. Do all Android devices have the same keyboard reset process?
While the general process to reset the keyboard is similar across Android devices, the exact steps and options may vary depending on the manufacturer and the version of Android you are using.
12. What should I do if my keyboard still doesn’t work after resetting?
If your keyboard still doesn’t work after resetting, you can try updating your device’s software to the latest version, as well as checking for any app updates. If the issue persists, contacting your device manufacturer’s support or seeking assistance from a professional technician may be necessary.
In conclusion, resetting the keyboard on your Android device is an easy and effective way to fix issues like freezing or malfunctioning. By following the steps outlined in this article, you can quickly get your keyboard back to its optimal state and resume your smooth typing experience.