How to Reset Factory Settings on ASUS Laptop?
Sometimes, due to various reasons, you may need to reset your ASUS laptop back to its original factory settings. This can be helpful when you encounter performance issues, want to remove personal data before selling or giving away the laptop, or simply want to start fresh. Resetting your ASUS laptop to its factory settings will reinstall the operating system and remove all the data and settings you have accumulated over time. In this article, we will guide you through the process of resetting your ASUS laptop to its factory settings.
**Here are the steps to reset factory settings on your ASUS laptop:**
1. **Back up your data:** Before initiating the reset process, it is crucial to secure any important data by creating a backup on an external storage device or using cloud services.
2. **Restart your laptop:** To begin the reset process, start by restarting your ASUS laptop.
3. **Access the recovery environment:** As your laptop boots up, press and hold the F9 key repeatedly until the “Please wait” message appears.
4. **Choose the reset option:** Once you’re in the recovery environment, navigate to the “Troubleshoot” option.
5. **Select “Reset this PC”:** From the troubleshooting menu, select “Reset this PC.”
6. **Choose between “Keep my files” or “Remove everything”:** ASUS laptops offer two reset options: “Keep my files” and “Remove everything.” Keep my files will reset Windows settings, remove apps and settings, but retain personal files. Remove everything, on the other hand, will delete all your personal files, apps, and settings.
7. **Select reset type:** After choosing the option that suits your needs, you’ll be prompted to select the type of reset. ASUS laptops generally provide two options: “Fully clean the drive” or “Just remove my files.” The “Fully clean the drive” option ensures your data cannot be retrieved, while “Just remove my files” is quicker but allows for potential data recovery.
8. **Begin the reset process:** Once you’ve made your selections, click on “Reset” and wait for the process to initiate. The laptop will restart multiple times during this process, so it’s essential not to interrupt it.
9. **Follow on-screen instructions:** Your ASUS laptop will guide you through the remaining steps of the reset process. This may include setting up Windows again and personalizing your laptop, depending on the reset type you chose.
10. **Reinstall necessary apps:** After the reset is complete, you may need to reinstall any apps, programs, or drivers that were not included with Windows.
11. **Restore your backed-up data:** Finally, restore your personal files and data from the backup that you created before the reset process.
12. **Enjoy your refreshed laptop:** With the factory settings restored, your ASUS laptop will be as good as new, ready for you to use it without any previous data clutter.
FAQs:
1. Can I reset my ASUS laptop without losing personal files?
Yes, you can choose the “Keep my files” option during the reset process, which retains your personal files while removing settings and apps.
2. Will resetting my ASUS laptop remove the pre-installed Windows operating system?
No, resetting the laptop does not remove the pre-installed Windows operating system. It reinstalls the same version of Windows that came with the laptop.
3. How long does the reset process take on an ASUS laptop?
The length of the reset process varies based on your laptop’s specifications and the type of reset you choose. It can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours.
4. Do I need a recovery disk to reset my ASUS laptop?
No, ASUS laptops have a built-in recovery partition that allows you to reset your laptop without the need for a recovery disk.
5. What happens if my ASUS laptop shuts down during the reset process?
It is important not to interrupt the reset process. If your laptop shuts down, it could potentially cause system errors or corrupt your operating system.