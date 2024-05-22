How to reset ethernet connection Windows 10?

If you are experiencing issues with your Ethernet connection on Windows 10, resetting it can often help resolve the problem. Ethernet connections are essential for a stable and reliable internet connection, especially for tasks that require high bandwidth. In this article, we will discuss how to reset the Ethernet connection in Windows 10, step by step.
Step 1: Disable and Re-enable the Ethernet Connection
The first step is to disable and then re-enable the Ethernet connection. This simple action can refresh the connection and potentially resolve any minor issues. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Right-click on the network icon in the taskbar.
2. Select “Open Network & Internet settings.”
3. From the left-hand menu, choose “Ethernet” (or “LAN” depending on your system).
4. Under “Ethernet,” toggle the switch to turn it off.
5. Wait for a few seconds and toggle the switch again to turn it back on.
This action will reset the Ethernet connection and establish a fresh connection with your network.
Step 2: Restart the Router
If disabling and re-enabling the Ethernet connection didn’t work, the next step is to restart your router. Sometimes, network issues can be caused by a temporary problem with the router. Here’s how to restart it:
1. Unplug the power cable from the router or modem.
2. Wait for at least 10 seconds.
3. Plug the power cable back into the router or modem.
4. Wait for the router or modem to fully restart.
Once the router is restarted, Windows 10 will automatically re-establish the Ethernet connection, and this may resolve the issue.
Step 3: Update Ethernet Driver
Outdated or incompatible Ethernet drivers can also cause connection problems. Updating the Ethernet driver to the latest version can often fix these issues. Here’s how you can update your Ethernet driver:
1. Press the Windows key + X and select “Device Manager.”
2. In the Device Manager window, expand the “Network adapters” category.
3. Right-click on the Ethernet adapter and select “Update driver.”
4. Choose “Search automatically for updated driver software.”
5. Windows will search for the latest driver and install it if available.
Updating the Ethernet driver ensures that it is compatible with your system and can potentially fix any connectivity problems it may have had.
Step 4: Check Ethernet Cable and Ports
Sometimes, loose or faulty Ethernet cables or ports can cause connection issues. Ensure that the Ethernet cable is securely connected to both your computer and the router. Additionally, try connecting the Ethernet cable to a different port on the router to check if the port is causing the problem.
If you have followed the above steps and are still experiencing Ethernet connection issues, here are some frequently asked questions that might help:
FAQs:
1. Why is my Ethernet connection not working?
There could be various reasons, such as an outdated driver, loose connections, or issues with the router.
2. How do I troubleshoot my Ethernet connection in Windows 10?
You can troubleshoot your Ethernet connection in Windows 10 by using the built-in Network Troubleshooter or following the steps mentioned in this article.
3. Why does my Ethernet connection keep disconnecting in Windows 10?
This issue can be caused by outdated drivers, power management settings, or incompatible software. Resetting the Ethernet connection can often help fix this problem.
4. Can resetting the Ethernet connection resolve slow internet speed?
Yes, resetting the Ethernet connection can sometimes resolve slow internet speed issues as it resets the connection and establishes a fresh connection with the network.
5. Is it necessary to restart the router to reset the Ethernet connection?
No, restarting the router is not always necessary to reset the Ethernet connection. Disabling and re-enabling the Ethernet connection in Windows 10 can often be sufficient.
6. How often should I reset my Ethernet connection?
You don’t need to reset your Ethernet connection regularly unless you are facing specific issues. Resetting it occasionally or when connection problems arise should suffice.
7. Will resetting the Ethernet connection delete my network settings?
No, resetting the Ethernet connection will not delete your network settings. It will only refresh the connection and try to resolve any connection-related issues.
8. Can resetting the Ethernet connection fix DNS issues?
Yes, resetting the Ethernet connection can sometimes fix DNS (Domain Name System) issues by establishing a new connection with the network and resolving any conflicts.
9. What if resetting the Ethernet connection doesn’t work?
If resetting the Ethernet connection doesn’t work, you can try other troubleshooting methods like updating the Ethernet driver or contacting your internet service provider for further assistance.
10. Does resetting the Ethernet connection affect Wi-Fi connections?
No, resetting the Ethernet connection only affects the Ethernet connection itself. It does not impact Wi-Fi connections or any other network connections.
11. Should I always reset the Ethernet connection first when facing connection problems?
While resetting the Ethernet connection is a good initial step, it might not solve every issue. If the problem persists, it is recommended to try other troubleshooting methods like updating drivers or restarting the router.
12. Can a faulty Ethernet cable cause internet connection issues?
Yes, a faulty Ethernet cable can cause internet connection issues. Ensure that your Ethernet cables are in good condition and securely connected to avoid any potential problems.