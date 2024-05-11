**How to Reset Clear Computer Infinity G35?**
The computer in your Infinity G35 is responsible for controlling various systems and functions of the vehicle. Sometimes, a reset or clear of the computer might be necessary to resolve certain issues or to improve the car’s performance. If you’re looking for a way to reset or clear the computer in your Infinity G35, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process step by step.
**How to Reset the Computer in an Infinity G35:**
1. Start by turning off the ignition and removing the key from the ignition switch.
2. Open the hood of your Infinity G35 and locate the negative battery terminal. It is usually black and has a minus (-) sign next to it.
3. Use a wrench or a socket and ratchet to loosen the bolt securing the negative battery cable to the terminal.
4. Once the bolt is loose, carefully remove the negative battery cable from the terminal. Make sure it does not touch any metal surfaces or other cables.
5. Leave the cable disconnected for about 15 minutes. This waiting period will allow the computer to reset and clear any stored information.
6. After the waiting period, reconnect the negative battery cable to the terminal and tighten the bolt securely.
7. Close the hood of your vehicle.
8. Insert the key into the ignition and start your Infinity G35. The computer should now be reset, and you may notice improvements in performance or the resolution of any previous issues.
It is important to note that resetting the computer will also erase any saved settings, such as radio presets or seat positions. You will need to reconfigure these settings after the reset is complete.
**FAQs:**
1. Can a computer reset fix my Infinity G35’s check engine light?
Yes, a computer reset can sometimes turn off the check engine light. However, it is essential to investigate the underlying issue causing the light to illuminate.
2. Will resetting the computer improve my car’s fuel efficiency?
Resetting the computer alone may not significantly improve fuel efficiency. Regular maintenance, such as oil changes and air filter replacement, has a more significant impact.
3. Does disconnecting the negative battery cable damage the computer?
No, disconnecting the negative battery cable does not damage the computer. It is a safe and simple procedure.
4. Should I disconnect the positive or negative battery cable to reset the computer?
To reset the computer, always disconnect the negative battery cable. This helps prevent any electrical issues during the process.
5. How often should I reset the computer in my Infinity G35?
Generally, there is no need to reset the computer unless you encounter specific issues. Follow the recommendations in your vehicle’s manual for regular maintenance.
6. Can resetting the computer fix transmission problems in my Infinity G35?
In some cases, resetting the computer may resolve minor transmission issues. However, if you’re experiencing significant problems, it is best to consult a professional mechanic.
7. Will I lose my car’s memory if I reset the computer?
Yes, resetting the computer erases any saved settings and memory, such as radio presets and seat positions. You will need to reconfigure these settings after the reset.
8. How long should I leave the battery cable disconnected?
Leaving the battery cable disconnected for around 15 minutes is usually sufficient to reset the computer.
9. Can I reset the computer without disconnecting the battery?
Alternative methods, such as using an OBD-II scanner, can sometimes reset the computer without disconnecting the battery. However, these methods may require specialized equipment.
10. Will resetting the computer clear error codes in my Infinity G35?
Resetting the computer clears temporary error codes. However, if there is an underlying issue, the codes may reappear once the computer reevaluates the system.
11. Is it necessary to reset the computer after replacing certain parts?
After replacing parts such as the mass airflow sensor or oxygen sensor, resetting the computer may be necessary to allow it to recalibrate with the new components.
12. Can I reset the computer while the car is running?
It is not recommended to reset the computer while the car is running. Always ensure the ignition is turned off and remove the key before proceeding with the reset process.
In conclusion, resetting the computer in your Infinity G35 can be a simple and effective way to resolve issues or enhance performance. By following the steps outlined above, you can reset the computer of your Infinity G35 easily. However, remember to consult the owner’s manual and seek professional assistance if needed.