How to reset and clean computer?

A computer can sometimes slow down or become cluttered with unnecessary files and software over time. When this happens, it’s a good idea to reset and clean your computer to restore its performance and improve its overall efficiency. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to achieve this with ease.
Why Should You Reset and Clean Your Computer?
Before diving into the process, it’s important to understand why resetting and cleaning your computer is beneficial. Here are a few reasons:
1. **Enhanced Performance:** Over time, computers accumulate temporary files and unwanted software that can slow down their operation. Resetting and cleaning your computer helps remove such issues, resulting in enhanced performance.
2. **Improved Security:** Unwanted files and programs can compromise your computer’s security. By resetting and cleaning your computer, you can eliminate potential threats and make your system more secure.
3. **More Storage Space:** As you use your computer, it accumulates unnecessary files, such as duplicate photos and documents. Resetting and cleaning your computer helps free up valuable storage space.
How to Reset and Clean Your Computer
Now, let’s look at the step-by-step process to reset and clean your computer:
Step 1: Backup Important Data
Before resetting your computer, it’s crucial to back up any important files or data you want to keep. You can use an external hard drive, cloud storage, or other backup methods.
Step 2: Reset Your Computer
To reset your computer, follow these steps:
1. Open the Start menu, click on the Settings (gear) icon, and select “Update & Security.”
2. From the left menu, choose “Recovery.”
3. Under “Reset this PC,” click on the “Get started” button.
4. Choose between “Keep my files” or “Remove everything,” depending on your preference and needs.
5. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the reset process.
Step 3: Clean Your Computer
After resetting your computer, it’s time to clean it up. Here’s what you can do:
1. Uninstall Unnecessary Programs: Open the Control Panel, navigate to “Programs,” and select “Programs and Features.” From there, you can uninstall any unnecessary software.
2. Delete Unwanted Files: Use the built-in Disk Cleanup tool to remove temporary files, empty the recycle bin, and clean up your hard drive. Simply search for “Disk Cleanup” in the Start menu and follow the instructions.
3. Update Software and Drivers: Keeping your software and drivers up to date is crucial for optimal performance. Visit the manufacturer’s websites or use automatic update tools to ensure you have the latest versions installed.
4. Run Antivirus Scan: Perform a full system scan using reliable antivirus software to remove any potential malware or viruses.
5. Organize Files and Folders: Take this opportunity to arrange your files and folders in a systematic manner for easier access and navigation.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How often should I reset and clean my computer?
There is no set frequency for resetting and cleaning your computer. However, it is recommended to do it once every six months to a year, depending on your usage.
2. Will resetting my computer delete all my files?
If you choose the “Remove everything” option, all your files will be deleted. To avoid losing important data, always back up your files before resetting.
3. Can I reset my computer without losing my installed software?
When resetting your computer, the “Keep my files” option allows you to retain installed software. However, it’s still recommended to reinstall applications to ensure they work correctly.
4. How long does it take to reset a computer?
The time it takes to reset a computer varies depending on its specifications. On average, it can take anywhere from 30 minutes to a few hours.
5. Does resetting my computer remove viruses?
Resetting your computer removes all software, including viruses. However, it’s always advisable to scan your computer with antivirus software after the reset to ensure complete removal.
6. Can I clean my computer without resetting it?
Yes, you can clean your computer without resetting it. Follow the steps mentioned above for cleaning your computer after backing up your important files.
7. What should I do if my computer freezes during the reset process?
If your computer freezes during the reset process, try restarting it and initiating the reset again. If the issue persists, seek professional assistance.
8. Will cleaning my computer improve gaming performance?
Cleaning your computer can potentially improve gaming performance by freeing up system resources. However, hardware limitations may still affect overall performance.
9. Do I need to reinstall my operating system after resetting?
No, you do not need to reinstall the operating system when resetting your computer. The reset process keeps your existing operating system intact.
10. Can I clean my laptop the same way as a desktop computer?
Yes, you can use the same cleaning methods for laptops as for desktop computers. However, exercise caution when cleaning laptop components, such as the keyboard and screen.
11. Is it necessary to clean the computer’s hardware?
Cleaning the computer’s hardware, such as the keyboard and mouse, is not included in this process. However, regular cleaning can improve their longevity and performance.
12. Will resetting my computer fix software-related issues?
Resetting your computer can help resolve software-related issues, but it may not fix every problem. If issues persist, consider seeking professional assistance or contacting software support.
By following the steps outlined above, you can easily reset and clean your computer, enhance its performance, and ensure a secure and clutter-free digital environment. Remember to back up your important files and regularly maintain your computer to keep it running smoothly.