**How to reset a ASUS laptop without password?**
Forgetting the password to your ASUS laptop can be a nightmare. However, you don’t need to fret as there are ways to reset your ASUS laptop without a password. Follow the step-by-step guide below to regain access to your laptop and get back to using it seamlessly.
**Step 1: Power off your ASUS laptop**
To begin the password reset process, you need to power off your laptop completely.
**Step 2: Turn on your ASUS laptop**
Press the power button to turn on your laptop.
**Step 3: Interrupt the boot process**
As your ASUS laptop turns on, immediately start pressing the F9 key repeatedly until the “Choose an option” screen appears.
**Step 4: Select Troubleshoot**
On the “Choose an option” screen, select Troubleshoot to enter the troubleshooting menu.
**Step 5: Choose Reset this PC**
In the troubleshooting menu, click on the “Reset this PC” option.
**Step 6: Select Remove Everything**
Next, you will be presented with two options: “Keep my files” and “Remove everything.” Select the “Remove everything” option to proceed with the reset.
**Step 7: Choose Only the drive where Windows is installed**
Upon selecting “Remove everything,” you will be prompted to choose whether to remove files from all drives or just the drive where Windows is installed. It is recommended to select the latter option to avoid accidental deletion of important files.
**Step 8: Click on Just remove my files or Remove files and clean the drive**
In this step, you must choose between the “Just remove my files” and “Remove files and clean the drive” options. The former is quicker and suitable if you plan to continue using the laptop, while the latter is more secure and advisable if you intend to sell or dispose of the laptop.
**Step 9: Start the reset process**
After choosing your desired option, click on the “Reset” button to initiate the reset process. Your laptop will restart and reset to its factory settings.
**Step 10: Set up your ASUS laptop**
Once the reset process is complete, your ASUS laptop will restart and prompt you to set it up as if it were new. Follow the on-screen instructions to configure your laptop to your preferences and create a new password.
**FAQs**
1. Can I reset my ASUS laptop without losing my files?
Yes, you can choose the “Keep my files” option during the reset process to retain your personal files.
2. What should I do if I don’t see the “Choose an option” screen?
In case you don’t see the “Choose an option” screen, repeat steps 1 and 2 until it appears. If it still doesn’t appear, consult ASUS support for further assistance.
3. Will resetting my ASUS laptop remove all installed programs?
Yes, resetting your ASUS laptop will remove all installed programs unless you choose the “Keep my files” option, which retains personal files and some programs.
4. How long does the reset process take?
The duration of the reset process depends on your laptop’s specifications. It can take anywhere from 20 minutes to a few hours.
5. Can I perform this password reset method on any ASUS laptop model?
Yes, you can follow these steps on any ASUS laptop model, as long as it runs on Windows 10 or a later version.
6. Will I need an external drive to perform this reset?
No, you don’t need an external drive to perform this password reset method as it utilizes the built-in recovery options on your ASUS laptop.
7. Can I use this method if my ASUS laptop runs on Windows 7?
No, this password reset method specifically applies to ASUS laptops running on Windows 10 or a later version.
8. What if I don’t want to reset my laptop but just want to bypass the password?
Unfortunately, bypassing the password isn’t advisable or supported as it can be a breach of security.
9. Will the reset process remove any viruses or malware from my laptop?
Yes, resetting your laptop to its factory settings will remove any viruses or malware present on the system.
10. What happens to my ASUS warranty after resetting the laptop?
Resetting your ASUS laptop doesn’t affect its warranty status.
11. Can I use this method if I’ve forgotten my Microsoft account password?
Yes, this method can be used even if you’ve forgotten your Microsoft account password as it works independently of it.
12. Is there a way to reset my ASUS laptop without losing my installed programs?
No, resetting your laptop will remove all installed programs unless you choose the “Keep my files” option. However, some programs and apps may need to be reinstalled after the reset process.