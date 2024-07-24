How to repair Windows 10 from USB without losing data?

If you are experiencing issues with your Windows 10 operating system and want to repair it without losing any of your important data, you’re in luck. With the help of a USB drive, you can easily fix various problems without compromising your files. In this article, we will guide you through the process step-by-step.
What You Will Need:
1. A USB drive with sufficient storage capacity.
2. Another working computer with internet access.
3. A Windows 10 ISO file or installation CD.
Step 1: Create a Bootable USB Drive:
1. Plug in your USB drive to the working computer.
2. Download the Windows 10 ISO file or insert your Windows 10 installation CD.
3. Open the Windows USB/DVD Download Tool (or any other bootable USB creation tool).
4. Follow the on-screen instructions to create a bootable USB drive.
Step 2: Boot from the USB Drive:
1. Insert the bootable USB drive into the computer where you need to repair Windows 10.
2. Restart your computer.
3. During startup, press the necessary key (e.g., F12, Esc, Del) to enter the Boot Options menu.
4. Select the USB drive as the boot device and hit Enter.
Step 3: Access Windows Recovery Environment:
1. You will see the Windows setup screen. Select your language preferences and click “Next.”
2. Click on “Repair your computer” at the bottom left corner of the window.
3. Select “Troubleshoot” in the next screen.
Step 4: Repair Windows 10:
1. In the Troubleshoot menu, choose “Advanced options.”
2. Select “Startup Repair” to automatically fix any startup issues.
3. Wait for Windows to diagnose and repair your system.
4. If the startup repair doesn’t solve the problem, go back to the Advanced options menu and choose “System Restore” to restore your system to a previous working state.
5. Follow further on-screen instructions to complete the repair process.
Step 5: Safely Remove USB and Restart:
1. Once the repair process is complete, remove the USB drive.
2. Restart your computer.
3. Windows 10 should now boot up normally without any loss of data.
Related FAQs:
1. Can I repair Windows 10 without losing data?
Yes, by following the steps outlined in this article, you can repair Windows 10 without losing any of your files.
2. What if I don’t have a Windows 10 ISO file or installation CD?
You can download the Windows 10 ISO file from the official Microsoft website or create a bootable USB using the Media Creation Tool.
3. Will repairing Windows 10 delete my installed programs?
Repairing Windows 10 will not delete your installed programs. However, it is always recommended to create a backup of your data before attempting any repairs.
4. How long does the repair process take?
The duration of the repair process may vary depending on the complexity of the issue. It can take anywhere from a few minutes to several hours.
5. Can I repair Windows 10 from a USB on a laptop?
Yes, you can repair Windows 10 from a USB on both desktops and laptops.
6. What if my computer doesn’t boot from the USB drive?
Ensure that you have properly configured the boot order in your computer’s BIOS settings. If the issue persists, try using a different USB port or recreating the bootable USB.
7. Will repairing Windows 10 remove viruses?
Repairing Windows 10 may help in removing certain viruses, but it is not a guaranteed solution. It is advisable to use a reliable antivirus software for thorough virus removal.
8. Can I repair Windows 10 using a Mac?
No, you cannot repair Windows 10 using a Mac. You will need a Windows computer or a Windows virtual machine to create a bootable USB drive.
9. Will repairing Windows 10 delete my personal files?
No, repairing Windows 10 will not delete your personal files. However, it is always recommended to have a backup to avoid potential data loss.
10. Can I repair Windows 10 if I forgot my login password?
Yes, you can repair Windows 10 even if you forgot your login password. Choose the “Reset this PC” option in the Advanced options menu, but keep in mind that this will remove your personal files.
11. What if the repair process does not solve the issue?
If the repair process does not solve the issue, you may need to consider performing a clean installation of Windows 10 or seek further technical assistance.
12. How can I prevent Windows 10 issues in the future?
Regularly updating your operating system, installing reliable antivirus software, and keeping your drivers up-to-date can help prevent future Windows 10 issues.