Have you noticed that every time you type a web address on your Samsung keyboard, it automatically adds “www” at the beginning? While some users find this feature helpful, others may prefer to remove it. If you’re looking to get rid of the automatic “www” prefix on your Samsung keyboard, then you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to remove “www” from Samsung keyboard, ensuring a smoother and more personalized typing experience.
Removing “www” from Samsung Keyboard on Android
If you’re using a Samsung device running on Android, follow these simple steps to remove the “www” from your keyboard:
1. Open the Settings app: Locate the Settings app on your Samsung device, usually represented by a gear icon, and tap on it.
2. Navigate to Language and Input: Scroll down in the Settings menu and look for the ‘Language and Input’ option. Tap on it to proceed.
3. Select On-screen keyboard: Under the ‘Keyboards and Input Methods’ section, you will find various keyboard options. Look for the on-screen keyboard you want to modify and tap on it. It is usually named ‘Samsung Keyboard.’
4. Tap on Smart Typing: After selecting the ‘Samsung Keyboard,’ you’ll be presented with a list of settings related to the keyboard. Locate and tap on ‘Smart Typing.’
5. Disable “www” in URL suggestions: Within the ‘Smart Typing’ settings, you will find an option called ‘URL Suggestions.’ To remove the automatic “www” prefix, simply toggle this option off.
6. Restart your device: Once you’ve disabled the “www” prefix, it’s a good practice to restart your device to ensure the changes take effect. After restarting, your Samsung keyboard will no longer add “www” when you type a web address.
How to remove “www” from Samsung Keyboard on other Samsung devices?
To remove the “www” prefix from Samsung Keyboard on devices other than Android, follow these steps:
1. Open the Messages app: Look for the ‘Messages’ app on your Samsung device and open it.
2. Tap on the three dots: In the Messages app, you will usually find a menu icon represented by three dots in the top-right corner. Tap on it.
3. Go to Settings: From the menu that appears, select ‘Settings’ or ‘More Settings’ to proceed.
4. Tap on General Settings: Look for the ‘General Settings’ option in the settings menu and tap on it.
5. Disable “www” in URLs: Within the ‘General Settings,’ you will come across an option called ‘Input Mode.’ Tap on it and select ‘Automatic’ or ‘Off’ to disable the automatic “www” prefix.
6. Restart your device: After making the changes, restart your device to apply the settings. Now, your Samsung keyboard won’t add “www” automatically.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I remove the “www” prefix on all keyboards?
Unfortunately, not all keyboards allow you to remove the “www” prefix. However, the process mentioned above works for most Samsung devices.
2. Will removing “www” affect any other keyboard functionality?
No, removing the “www” prefix from your Samsung keyboard won’t affect any other functionality. It simply prevents the automatic addition of “www” when typing web addresses.
3. Can I remove only the “www” prefix without affecting other suggestions?
Yes, you can remove just the “www” prefix without affecting other suggestions by following the steps mentioned above.
4. Is it possible to remove “www” on older Samsung models?
Yes, you can remove “www” on older Samsung models too. The steps may differ slightly, so it’s best to refer to your device’s user manual or search online for specific instructions.
5. How can I manually add ‘www’ if I want to?
If you want to add “www” manually while typing a web address, you can simply type it before entering the rest of the URL.
6. Can I remove the “www” prefix permanently?
Yes, once you disable the “www” prefix according to the steps provided, it remains disabled until you decide to enable it again.
7. Will removing “www” affect Chrome’s auto-fill suggestions?
No, removing the “www” prefix doesn’t affect Chrome’s auto-fill suggestions. They will still be available and functional.
8. Why does Samsung’s keyboard add “www” automatically?
Samsung’s keyboard adds “www” automatically to help streamline the typing experience by assuming that most web addresses start with “www.”
9. Can I remove other suggestions, like email domain names?
Yes, most keyboard settings provide options to remove or customize various suggestions, including email domain names.
10. How can I revert the changes and enable the “www” prefix again?
To enable the “www” prefix again, follow the same steps mentioned above and toggle on the “URL Suggestions” or “Input Mode” option.
11. Is it possible to remove suggestions for other languages?
Yes, you can remove suggestions for other languages by exploring the keyboard settings and disabling the respective options.
12. Will removing “www” affect other auto-correct features?
No, removing the “www” prefix won’t affect other auto-correct features of your keyboard. It only removes the automatic addition of “www” before web addresses.