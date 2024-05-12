How to remove words from keyboard iphone?

How to Remove Words from Keyboard on iPhone?
If you’re an avid iPhone user, you might have noticed that the keyboard on your device becomes more intuitive over time. This is because it learns from your typing habits and predicts words that you frequently use. While this feature can be quite handy, it can also lead to the accumulation of unwanted and incorrect predictions. So, how do you remove these words from the keyboard on your iPhone? Let’s find out.
How to remove words from the keyboard on iPhone?
Removing specific words from the keyboard on your iPhone is a straightforward process. Just follow these steps:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. Select “Keyboard” from the options available.
4. Now, tap on “Text Replacement.”
5. You will see a list of words or phrases that are stored on your keyboard. To remove a specific word, swipe left on it.
6. Tap on the “Delete” button that appears next to the word.
By following these simple steps, you can easily remove unwanted words or phrases from your iPhone’s keyboard. This will make your typing experience more precise and efficient.
FAQs about removing words from the keyboard on iPhone:
1. Can I remove multiple words at once?
No, you can only remove words one by one as per the process mentioned above.
2. Will removing a word from the keyboard affect other devices?
No, removing a word from your iPhone’s keyboard will not have any impact on other devices.
3. How do I remove frequently used words from the keyboard?
The keyboard learns from your typing habits, so it may suggest frequently used words. To remove them, follow the steps mentioned earlier.
4. Can I remove words from the dictionary entirely?
No, you cannot remove words from the main dictionary, but you can remove them from the specific keyboard’s text replacement list.
5. What happens if I accidentally remove a word?
Accidentally removing a word is not a problem. You can always add it back to your keyboard’s text replacement list.
6. Can I remove words from the keyboard without going to settings?
No, the only way to remove words from the keyboard on your iPhone is through the settings menu.
7. Will removing a word prevent it from appearing in autocorrect?
No, removing a word from the keyboard doesn’t guarantee that it won’t appear in autocorrect. Autocorrect is a separate feature that can be managed independently.
8. Can I remove words without affecting the autocorrect feature?
Yes, removing words from the keyboard’s text replacement list will not disable the autocorrect feature. The autocorrect will continue to suggest alternative words.
9. How can I prevent certain words from being suggested?
To avoid certain words from being suggested, you can delete them from the text replacement list as mentioned earlier.
10. Can I remove words suggested by third-party keyboards?
Yes, the process mentioned above can be used to remove words suggested by both the default and third-party keyboards.
11. Can I remove words from the keyboard temporarily?
No, the removal of words from the keyboard is permanent. However, you can easily re-add any removed word if needed.
12. Will updating my iPhone affect the removed words?
No, updating your iPhone’s software will not affect the removal of words from the keyboard. The changes you made will remain intact.