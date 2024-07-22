How to remove the small keyboard on ipad?

If you frequently use an iPad for typing, you might have noticed that the default keyboard takes up a significant portion of your screen. However, did you know that you can remove the small keyboard on your iPad and free up that precious space? In this article, we will guide you through the steps to remove the small keyboard on your iPad.
Before we get started, it’s important to note that removing the small keyboard will not disable your iPad’s keyboard entirely. You will still be able to use the keyboard by tapping on text fields or using an external keyboard.
Step-by-Step Guide:
Step 1: Navigate to the App or Screen
The first step is to navigate to the app or screen where you want to remove the small keyboard.
Step 2: Tap on the Keyboard Icon
Once you are on the desired app or screen, locate the keyboard icon, which is a small keyboard or a keyboard-shaped icon, usually found at the bottom right corner of the virtual keyboard.
Step 3: Choose “Undock”
After tapping on the keyboard icon, a menu with different options will appear. From the menu, choose the “Undock” option.
Step 4: Drag the Keyboard
Once you’ve selected the “Undock” option, you should be able to see that the small keyboard is no longer attached to the bottom of the screen. You can now drag it anywhere on the screen that is comfortable for you.
Step 5: Resize the Keyboard (Optional)
If you find the small keyboard too big or small for your liking, you can resize it. To do so, tap and hold on the bottom-right corner of the keyboard and slide your finger up or down to adjust the size.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q1: Can I still use the small keyboard after removing it from the bottom of the screen?
Yes, even after removing the small keyboard from the bottom of the screen, it is still accessible and functional. You can drag it anywhere on the screen for smoother typing.
Q2: How can I bring back the small keyboard to the bottom of the screen?
To bring back the small keyboard, simply tap and hold on the keyboard icon at the bottom right corner and select the “Dock” option from the menu that appears.
Q3: Can I disable the iPad’s keyboard entirely?
No, you cannot disable the iPad’s keyboard entirely. However, you can connect an external keyboard and use it as the primary input method, which will hide the on-screen keyboard.
Q4: Are there any other keyboard options available?
Yes, besides the small keyboard, there are a few other keyboard options available on iPad. You can split the keyboard into two halves or use an external keyboard for a different typing experience.
Q5: Can I remove the small keyboard in all apps?
Yes, you can remove the small keyboard in most apps that require text input, including web browsers, emails, messaging apps, and more.
Q6: Will removing the small keyboard save battery life?
Removing the small keyboard itself won’t significantly impact the battery life of your iPad. However, if you’re using an external keyboard instead, it may have its own battery and power consumption.
Q7: How do I access special characters without the small keyboard?
To access special characters without the small keyboard, you can tap and hold specific letters or use the dedicated “123” key to bring up a menu of additional characters.
Q8: Can I remove the small keyboard on my iPhone?
No, the small keyboard removal feature is exclusive to the iPad and is not available on iPhones.
Q9: Can I customize the color or appearance of the small keyboard?
No, you cannot customize the color or appearance of the small keyboard. However, you can switch to a different keyboard style, such as the split keyboard or an external keyboard.
Q10: Will removing the small keyboard affect auto-correction or spell check?
No, removing the small keyboard will not affect the auto-correction or spell check features on your iPad. These features will still be functional.
Q11: Is it possible to remove the small keyboard on older versions of the iPad?
Yes, you can remove the small keyboard on older versions of the iPad as well, as long as they have iOS 5.0 or later installed.
Q12: What if I accidentally undock the keyboard?
If you accidentally undock the keyboard, simply tap and hold the keyboard icon again, and from the menu that appears, select “Dock” to bring it back to the bottom of the screen.
Now that you know how to remove the small keyboard on your iPad, you can enjoy a larger screen real estate for smoother browsing and typing on your device. Just follow the simple steps provided, and you’ll be able to customize your keyboard experience effortlessly.