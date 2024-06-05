How to remove the keyboard on the screen?

Having a keyboard on the screen can sometimes be unnecessary and intrusive, especially when you have a physical keyboard connected to your device. Fortunately, removing the keyboard from the screen is a simple process that can be done on various devices and operating systems. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to remove the keyboard on your screen, ensuring a more comfortable and clutter-free experience.
Removing the Keyboard on the Screen for Windows
If you are using a Windows device, whether it is a desktop, laptop, or tablet, follow these steps to remove the keyboard from your screen:
1. **Locate the keyboard icon** – Look for the keyboard icon located on the bottom right corner of your taskbar. It usually appears as a small keyboard or language abbreviation symbol.
2. **Right-click on the keyboard icon** – Right-clicking on the keyboard icon will open a context menu.
3. **Select “Close the keyboard”** – From the context menu, select the option that says “Close the keyboard”. This action should remove the keyboard from your screen.
Removing the Keyboard on the Screen for macOS
If you are using a Mac, here’s how you can remove the virtual keyboard from your screen:
1. **Open System Preferences** – Click on the Apple menu in the top-left corner of your screen and select “System Preferences” from the dropdown.
2. **Go to Keyboard settings** – In the System Preferences window, locate and click on the “Keyboard” icon.
3. **Select “Input Sources”** – In the Keyboard settings, click on the “Input Sources” tab.
4. **Uncheck “Show Input menu in the menu bar”** – Uncheck the box next to “Show Input menu in the menu bar”. This action will remove the virtual keyboard icon from your screen.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I remove the keyboard on the screen permanently?
No, you cannot remove the keyboard permanently as it is an essential part of the device’s functionality. However, you can hide it whenever you connect an external physical keyboard.
2. Why does the virtual keyboard keep appearing on my computer screen?
The virtual keyboard may keep appearing due to certain accessibility settings or if you’re using a touch-enabled device. Follow the respective steps mentioned earlier to remove it.
3. How can I bring back the virtual keyboard if I accidentally remove it?
In Windows, you can bring back the keyboard by clicking on the up arrow icon on your taskbar, then right-clicking on the keyboard icon, and finally selecting “Show the touch keyboard”. On Mac, you can re-enable it by checking the box next to “Show Input menu in the menu bar” in the Keyboard settings.
4. Can I remove the virtual keyboard on my smartphone?
Removing the virtual keyboard on a smartphone is not possible as it is an integral part of the device’s user interface. However, you can customize its behavior and appearance through settings.
5. Does removing the virtual keyboard affect its functionality?
No, removing the virtual keyboard from the screen does not impact its functionality. You can still use physical keyboards or external keyboards for typing.
6. Can I remove the keyboard on a tablet?
Yes, you can remove the virtual keyboard on a tablet using the same steps mentioned for Windows or macOS, depending on the type of tablet you have.
7. How can I remove the virtual keyboard on Linux?
To remove the virtual keyboard on Linux, you need to disable the on-screen keyboard through the accessibility settings or the specific keyboard settings of your distribution.
8. Can I remove the virtual keyboard on a Chromebook?
Yes, you can remove the virtual keyboard on a Chromebook by following the steps mentioned for a Windows device.
9. Is there a shortcut key to remove the virtual keyboard?
Depending on your operating system, there might be specific shortcut keys to remove the virtual keyboard. However, these shortcuts can vary, so it is recommended to follow the steps mentioned earlier.
10. How can I disable the virtual keyboard for specific applications only?
Disabling the virtual keyboard for specific applications may not be possible universally. However, some applications might have their own settings to hide or disable the keyboard within the app itself.
11. Does removing the virtual keyboard save battery life?
No, removing the virtual keyboard does not significantly impact battery life as long as it is not being used actively on the screen.
12. Can I remove the virtual keyboard on a Smart TV?
Virtual keyboards on smart TVs cannot be removed as they are integrated into the TV’s operating system. However, you can disable them from the settings menu if available.