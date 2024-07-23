How to remove the dictionary in keyboard?

Is your smartphone’s keyboard constantly suggesting words that you do not want? Have you accidentally added incorrect or irrelevant terms to your phone’s dictionary? If so, you may be wondering how to remove the dictionary from your keyboard. Well, you’ve come to the right place! In this article, we will guide you through the process of removing the dictionary from the keyboard on both Android and iOS devices. Let’s get started!
Removing the Dictionary on Android Devices
Removing the dictionary from your keyboard on an Android device is a relatively straightforward process. Simply follow these steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “System” or “System & Device,” depending on your device’s manufacturer.
3. Look for the “Language & Input” or “Languages & Input” option and tap on it.
4. Depending on your device, you may see a list of installed keyboards or a keyboard icon. Tap on the relevant option.
5. Find and tap on “Text Correction” or “Correction” (it may vary depending on your Android version).
6. Look for the option “Personal Dictionary” or “User Dictionary” and tap on it.
7. Here, you will find a list of added words. Tap on the three-dot menu icon and select “Delete” or “Remove.”
8. Confirm the removal of the word, and it will be deleted from your keyboard’s dictionary.
Removing the Dictionary on iOS Devices
In iOS devices, removing words from the keyboard dictionary involves a slightly different process. Follow these steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your iOS device.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General” or “General Management.”
3. Look for the “Keyboard” option and tap on it.
4. Tap on “Text Replacement” or “Keyboard Dictionary.”
5. Find and tap on the word you would like to remove from the dictionary.
6. Tap on the “Delete” button, usually represented by a trash bin icon.
7. Confirm the removal, and the word will be deleted from your keyboard’s dictionary.
Common Questions about Removing the Dictionary in Keyboard:
1. How can I clear the entire dictionary in my keyboard?
Unfortunately, you cannot clear the entire dictionary in most keyboards. However, you can remove unwanted words one by one.
2. Will removing a word from my keyboard dictionary affect autocorrect?
No, removing a word from the dictionary will not affect autocorrect. The keyboard will continue to suggest corrections based on context and frequently used words.
3. Can I remove the dictionary from a third-party keyboard?
Yes, you can remove the dictionary from most third-party keyboards by following similar steps mentioned earlier in this article, but the exact steps may vary depending on the keyboard app you are using.
4. How do I add words to my keyboard dictionary?
To add words to your keyboard dictionary, simply type the desired word while using the keyboard. It will be automatically added to your dictionary.
5. Can I remove multiple words from the dictionary at once?
Unfortunately, most keyboards do not provide the option to remove multiple words simultaneously. You have to delete them individually.
6. Is it possible to turn off autocorrect without removing the dictionary?
Yes, you can usually turn off autocorrect by going to your device’s keyboard settings and disabling the autocorrect feature, without removing the dictionary.
7. Will removing a word prevent the keyboard from suggesting it in the future?
Yes, removing a word from the dictionary will prevent the keyboard from suggesting it. The keyboard will not autocorrect or offer suggestions for the removed word.
8. Can I remove commonly used words from the dictionary?
Yes, you can remove commonly used words from the dictionary by following the steps mentioned earlier. The process is the same regardless of how frequently the word is used.
9. How can I add removed words back to the dictionary?
Once you remove a word from the dictionary, it is permanently deleted. You will have to manually type the word again for it to be re-added to the dictionary.
10. Will removing a word from the keyboard dictionary affect other apps?
No, removing a word from the keyboard dictionary only affects the keyboard’s functionality and its suggestions. Other apps or typing fields remain unaffected.
11. Can I remove built-in words from the keyboard dictionary?
No, you cannot remove built-in words from the keyboard dictionary. The preinstalled words cannot be edited or removed.
12. How can I check my keyboard’s version to find specific instructions?
To check your keyboard’s version, open the Settings app on your device, go to “Language & Input” or “Languages & Input,” and look for the keyboard settings. The version information is usually displayed there.