How to remove switches from mechanical keyboard?

Mechanical keyboards are beloved by many enthusiasts for their satisfying tactile feedback and durability. However, over time, you may need to replace or clean the switches in your mechanical keyboard. In this article, we will guide you through the process of removing switches from a mechanical keyboard and answer some commonly asked questions about this topic.
How to Remove Switches from a Mechanical Keyboard?
Removing switches from a mechanical keyboard may seem like a daunting task, but with some patience and the right tools, it can be done. Here is a step-by-step guide:
1. **Prepare the necessary tools**: Before you start, make sure you have the following tools: a keycap puller, a switch puller or small flathead screwdriver, and a desoldering pump.
2. **Remove the keycaps**: Use a keycap puller to gently remove all the keycaps from your keyboard. This will expose the switches underneath.
3. **Identify the switches**: Take a close look at your keyboard and observe the switches. Each switch will have two or three pins extending through the keyboard’s PCB (printed circuit board).
4. **Use the switch puller or screwdriver**: If your keyboard has a switch puller, insert it around the switch and gently pry it upwards. If you don’t have a switch puller, carefully insert a small flathead screwdriver underneath the switch and apply gentle upward pressure to lift it.
5. **Detach the switch**: Once the switch is lifted, carefully wiggle it from side to side to detach it from the PCB. Be cautious not to damage the switch or the PCB during this process.
6. **Repeat the process**: Continue removing the switches one by one until all the desired switches are removed.
7. **Desolder if necessary**: Some keyboards have switches that are soldered onto the PCB. If this is the case, you’ll need to desolder the switches using a desoldering pump or a desoldering iron. Heat the solder joint and use the desoldering tool to remove excess solder. Once all the pins are desoldered, the switch can be easily lifted off the PCB.
8. **Clean the switches**: If you are removing the switches to clean them, gently brush away any debris or dust using a soft brush or compressed air.
9. **Replace or clean keycaps**: After removing or cleaning the switches, you can also take the opportunity to clean or replace the keycaps. Simply snap the clean or new keycaps back onto the switches.
Now that you know how to remove switches from a mechanical keyboard, let’s address some other commonly asked questions related to this topic:
1. Can I remove switches without desoldering?
Yes, some keyboards have hot-swappable switches that can be removed without the need for desoldering. However, not all keyboards have this feature, so make sure to check your keyboard’s specifications beforehand.
2. Do I need to remove all the keycaps to access the switches?
Generally, yes. Removing the keycaps will provide you with easy access to the switches underneath.
3. Can I use a different type of switch to replace the original ones?
In most cases, you can replace the original switches with switches of a different type. However, keep in mind that different switches have different characteristics, such as actuation force and tactile feedback, which can affect your typing experience.
4. Can I remove switches from a wireless mechanical keyboard?
The process of removing switches from a wireless mechanical keyboard is essentially the same as with a wired keyboard. However, you may need to take additional precautions due to the presence of a battery or wireless components.
5. Are there any risks involved in removing switches?
There are some risks involved, such as damaging the keyboard or switches if not done carefully. Additionally, desoldering switches requires caution to avoid harming the PCB or other components.
6. Can I remove only some switches and leave the rest intact?
Yes, you can remove specific switches if you are experiencing issues with only certain keys. However, make sure to desolder or lift the pins of the switches you want to remove.
7. How often should I remove and clean my switches?
The frequency of switch removal and cleaning depends on your usage and environment. Generally, it is recommended to clean switches every six months to a year.
8. Can I replace the switches with silent or tactile switches?
Absolutely! If you prefer a more silent or tactile typing experience, you can replace the original switches with silent or tactile switches that suit your preferences.
9. Can I remove switches from a laptop’s mechanical keyboard?
Removing switches from a laptop’s mechanical keyboard can be much more challenging due to their compact design and delicate construction. It is advisable to consult an expert or the laptop’s manufacturer before attempting to remove the switches.
10. Do I need any prior knowledge to remove switches from a mechanical keyboard?
While prior knowledge is not necessary, having a basic understanding of the keyboard’s construction and being comfortable working with delicate electronics will certainly be helpful.
11. Can I reuse the removed switches from a mechanical keyboard?
Yes, if the removed switches are undamaged, they can be reused in other compatible mechanical keyboards or kept as spare parts.
12. Will removing switches void my keyboard’s warranty?
In most cases, removing switches yourself will void the warranty of your mechanical keyboard. It is best to refer to the manufacturer’s warranty policy or seek professional assistance if your keyboard is still under warranty.