How to Remove Switches from a Keyboard?
Keyboards are an essential tool for computer users, and over time, the switches underneath the keys may start to malfunction or become unresponsive. When this happens, it is necessary to remove and replace the switches to restore the keyboard’s functionality. In this article, we will guide you on how to remove switches from a keyboard.
The process of removing switches from a keyboard can vary depending on the keyboard model and switch type. However, we will provide a general step-by-step guide that should help you with most mechanical keyboards.
1. Prepare the workspace: Start by setting up a clean and well-lit area to work on your keyboard. It is also recommended to place a soft cloth or mat on the table to protect the keyboard and prevent any small components from rolling away.
2. Gather the necessary tools: You may need a keycap puller, a small flathead screwdriver, and a pair of tweezers to remove the switches.
3. Remove the keycaps: Carefully lift off all the keycaps from the keyboard using a keycap puller. Gently pull the keycaps upwards or use a twisting motion to free them.
4. Identify the switch: Once the keycaps are removed, you will expose the switch housing. Identify the type of switch your keyboard uses, whether it is Cherry MX, Gateron, Kailh, or another brand. This information is essential for finding suitable replacement switches.
5. Locate the retaining clips: Most switches have two small retaining clips on either side. Use a small flathead screwdriver to gently depress these clips, and with the other hand, carefully lift the switch from its housing.
6. Alternately, desolder the switches: In some keyboards, the switches are soldered onto the PCB. If this is the case, you will need to desolder the switches using a soldering iron and desoldering pump or wick. Be cautious while desoldering to avoid damaging nearby components.
7. Remove the switch: With the clips depressed or the switch desoldered, the switch should slide out of the housing. Use a pair of tweezers to carefully pull the switch from its position.
8. Replace or clean the switch: If you are looking to replace the switch, insert a new switch into the housing and ensure it is aligned correctly. If the switch was not functioning due to dust or debris, you can clean it using compressed air or a small brush before placing it back in the housing.
9. Test the switch: Before reassembling the keyboard, it is crucial to ensure the switch is fully operational. Connect the keyboard to your computer and test the switch to verify its responsiveness.
10. Reassemble the keyboard: Once you have replaced or cleaned all the necessary switches, you can now start reassembling the keyboard. Place the switches back into their respective housings, ensuring they are properly aligned. Gently press down on the switch until you hear it click into place. Finally, place the keycaps back onto the switches.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I remove switches without any tools?
No, it is highly recommended to use a keycap puller and a small flathead screwdriver or tweezers to safely remove switches.
2. Can I reuse the removed switches?
Yes, in most cases, as long as the switches are not damaged, you can reuse them after cleaning or replacing faulty parts.
3. How do I know if I need to replace a switch?
If a switch becomes unresponsive or registers keystrokes inconsistently, it may be time to replace it. Cleaning the switch can also help resolve minor issues.
4. How long does it take to remove and replace switches?
The time required depends on the number of switches to be replaced and your familiarity with the process. On average, it can take between 30 minutes to an hour.
5. Does removing switches void the keyboard warranty?
In most cases, yes, removing switches from a keyboard will void the warranty. Therefore, it is important to check the warranty terms before proceeding.
6. Can I replace switches with different brands?
Yes, you can replace switches with different brands, but keep in mind that they might have slightly different characteristics, such as actuation force or travel distance.
7. Are all keyboards suitable for switch replacement?
Only mechanical keyboards are suitable for switch replacement. Membrane or rubber dome keyboards do not have removable switches.
8. Should I wear protective gloves while removing switches?
Protective gloves are not necessary for removing switches unless you want to avoid leaving fingerprint marks on the removed components.
9. Why should I clean a switch before reinstalling?
Cleaning a switch can remove dust or debris that may be causing malfunctioning or sticking keys.
10. Can I purchase individual switches separately?
Yes, individual switches can often be purchased separately. They are available from various retailers online or directly from keyboard switch manufacturers.
11. Can I remove switches from a laptop keyboard?
Laptop keyboards are often built differently than mechanical keyboards, making it difficult or impossible to remove and replace individual switches. It is best to consult a professional technician or the laptop manufacturer.
12. Are all switches the same size?
No, switches vary in size depending on the keyboard model and brand. It is important to ensure you purchase switches that are compatible with your specific keyboard.