How to remove space under keyboard Android 12?

Title: How to Remove Space Under Keyboard in Android 12
Introduction:
With the latest Android 12 update, users have noticed an increased space under the keyboard while typing, which can be bothersome. In this article, we will address the question: How to remove space under the keyboard in Android 12? We will also discuss twelve related frequently asked questions (FAQs) to provide you with a comprehensive understanding of this issue.
How to Remove Space Under Keyboard in Android 12?
**Solution:** To remove the space under the keyboard in Android 12, follow these steps:
1. Open the Settings app on your Android device.
2. Navigate to “System” and tap on “Languages & input.”
3. Select “Virtual keyboard” or “On-screen keyboard,” depending on the device.
4. Choose your preferred keyboard, such as Gboard, Samsung Keyboard, or any other.
5. Locate and tap on “Preferences.”
6. Disable or toggle off the “Number Row” or “Number Key” feature.
7. Restart your device for the changes to take effect.
By turning off the number row or number key, you’ll eliminate the additional space below the keyboard in Android 12.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Why is there space under the keyboard in Android 12?
The space under the keyboard in Android 12 is a feature introduced in the update to accommodate a number row for convenient numerical input.
2. Is the space under the keyboard affecting typing efficiency?
The space under the keyboard does not necessarily impact typing efficiency, but it might bother some users who prefer a compact layout.
3. Can I customize the space below the keyboard?
Android 12 does not offer direct customization options for the space below the keyboard. However, removing the number row will effectively reduce that space.
4. Will removing the space below the keyboard affect other keyboard functions?
No, removing the space under the keyboard will not affect any other keyboard functions or features. It solely removes the additional space present due to the number row.
5. Are there any alternative keyboards available that do not have the space under the keyboard in Android 12?
While most popular keyboards have adapted to the new Android 12 design, certain third-party keyboards may offer a more compact layout without the space under the keyboard.
6. Is it possible to revert to the previous keyboard layout on Android 12?
Unfortunately, it is not possible to revert to the previous keyboard layout on Android 12 without modifying the system or using unsupported third-party solutions.
7. Will Android 12 address this space issue in future updates?
While there is no official confirmation, future updates may bring options to further customize the keyboard layout, including reducing or removing the space below the keyboard.
8. Can the space below the keyboard be reduced instead of completely removed?
At present, Android 12 does not offer options to reduce the space below the keyboard. However, third-party keyboards might provide some degree of customization in this regard.
9. Will removing the space under the keyboard affect the layout on larger-screen devices?
Removing the space under the keyboard will not significantly affect the layout on larger-screen devices, as it primarily adjusts the keyboard display on the bottom area of the screen.
10. Are there any disadvantages of removing the space under the keyboard in Android 12?
Removing the space under the keyboard does not have any significant disadvantages. It is merely a personal preference, and removing it will not hinder the overall functionality of your device.
11. Can I remove the space below the keyboard on older Android versions?
The option to remove space under the keyboard in Android 12 is specific to the latest update. However, older Android versions may offer different customization options that give a similar effect.
12. Are there any other methods to remove the space below the keyboard in Android 12?
Currently, disabling the number row or number key feature is the most effective method to remove the space under the keyboard in Android 12 without resorting to unsupported modifications.