Have you ever found yourself in a situation where your iPhone’s keyboard keeps suggesting words that you don’t want to see? It can be quite annoying and time-consuming to continuously correct or ignore these unwanted suggestions. Thankfully, there is a simple solution to this problem. In this article, we will show you how to remove saved words from the keyboard on your iPhone.
How to Remove Saved Words from Keyboard iPhone?
To remove saved words from the keyboard on your iPhone, you can follow these easy steps:
1. Open the “Settings” app on your iPhone.
2. Scroll down and tap on “General.”
3. Next, select “Keyboard.”
4. Under the Keyboard settings, choose “Text Replacement” or “Add New Shortcut.”
5. Here, you will find a list of saved words and shortcuts. Tap on the word or phrase that you want to remove.
6. On the next screen, tap on the “Delete” button, usually represented by a trash can icon.
7. Confirm the deletion by tapping on “Delete” again.
That’s it! You have successfully removed the unwanted word or phrase from your iPhone’s keyboard. From now on, your iPhone will no longer suggest that specific word or phrase while typing.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I remove all saved words from my iPhone’s keyboard at once?
Unfortunately, there is no built-in feature to remove all saved words from the keyboard in one go. You have to delete them individually.
2. Will removing a saved word from the keyboard affect other areas of my iPhone?
No, removing a saved word from the keyboard will only prevent that specific word from being suggested while typing. It will not affect any other areas or functions of your iPhone.
3. Can I re-add a removed word to the keyboard dictionary?
Yes, you can re-add a word to the keyboard dictionary by simply typing it again. The iPhone will learn and suggest it as you type.
4. How can I prevent specific words from being added to the keyboard dictionary?
To prevent certain words from being added to the keyboard dictionary, you can type them incorrectly a few times, and the iPhone will stop suggesting them.
5. Is there a way to remove saved words permanently from my iPhone?
If you use the “Reset Keyboard Dictionary” option in the Settings app, it will remove all the saved words permanently from your iPhone’s keyboard.
6. Will removing a saved word from the keyboard impact my predictive text suggestions?
No, removing a saved word will not affect other predictive text suggestions. The iPhone’s predictive text feature is independent of the individual word suggestions.
7. Can I transfer my saved words to another iPhone?
No, saved words from the keyboard dictionary cannot be transferred to another iPhone or any other device. Each device has its own independent dictionary.
8. Can I remove saved words from the keyboard without going into settings?
No, currently, the only way to remove saved words from the keyboard is through the Settings app on your iPhone.
9. Is it possible to remove saved words from third-party keyboard apps?
Yes, the process of removing saved words may vary slightly depending on the third-party keyboard app you are using. However, most keyboard apps offer a similar option within their settings to remove saved words.
10. Are there any alternative keyboard apps that offer better control over saved words?
Yes, there are several alternative keyboard apps available on the App Store that offer more customization options, including the ability to add and remove saved words more easily.
11. Can I remove saved words from my iPhone’s keyboard while using another language?
Yes, the process of removing saved words remains the same regardless of the language you are using on your iPhone’s keyboard.
12. Will removing a saved word affect my autocorrect settings?
No, removing a saved word will not impact your autocorrect settings. Autocorrect will continue to function as usual, suggesting corrections while you type. Only the specific word or phrase will no longer be suggested.